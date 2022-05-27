PS5 stock – live: Game has now sold out – find the best deal on the console

Here’s where you can buy the PS5 today (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at AO, Very, EE, the BT Shop, Currys and John Lewis & Partners. There are also bundles available at The Game Collection. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.

Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several weeks now, with some still available as of 26 May. This week, we’ve seen one of the biggest drops on record, with eight retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1653637410 Morning PS5 trackers And we’re back! The PS5 liveblog is in full swing this week with one of the biggest weeks for console hunters yet. It seems that our Playstation stock woes are coming to an end…in the UK at least. We’ll still be keeping a close eye on other retailers to make sure that you’re getting the best deal on a brand new PS5. Stay tuned. Jasper Pickering 27 May 2022 08:43 1653582642 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events In our year of tracking PS5 stock, we’ve never seen the console stay in stock at this many retailers before. Is the PS5 restock nightmare coming to an end? For us here in the UK, maybe! But definitely not four our friends over in the US, who has only had three restocks throughout the whole of May. We’ll be back tomorrow for more PS5 restock action. Chat to you all then! Alex Lee 26 May 2022 17:30 1653579042 Best ‘Sniper Elite 5’ deals on Playstation Sniper Elite 5 is one of the biggest titles coming to home consoles and PCthis spring, complete with new multiplayer features as well as returning mechanics that made the series a firm favourite with stealth game fans. In our review of the game, we said: “With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction. Maps are large enought to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets.” If you want to find out where you can get the best deals on Sniper Elite 5 on the PS5 and PS4, have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 26 May 2022 16:30 1653575442 Hogwarts Legacy introduces PS5-exclusive features in new gameplay trailer Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming sandbox game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive the game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts like we’ve never seen them before. In a new trailer posted on the Playstation blog, we got a much better look at some of the upcoming gameplay elements. Alex Lee 26 May 2022 15:30 1653571842 PlayStation Days of Play sale event The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out. We’ve rounded up the best deals in the sale below: Alex Lee 26 May 2022 14:30 1653568242 PS5 VR 2 news New PS VR 2 news! In an investor relations meeting, Sony announced that the PS VR2 will be launching with 20 new VR titles, from both first-party and third-party studios. While Horizon Call of the Mountain has been the only named first-party title so far, a slide from the presentation has shown that the company plans to launch the PS VR2 with over 20 games. More details in our explainer below: Alex Lee 26 May 2022 13:30 1653567042 Where can you buy a PS5 right now – cheapest to most expensive Is the PS shortage nearly over? Seven retailers currently have the PS5 in stock right now. So many that we think we might have consoles falling out of our ears. Here’s a handy list, sorted from cheapest to most expensive to help you filter through them all. (The Independent) Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive BT Shop : £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, BT Broadband customers only

bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, BT Broadband customers only Very : £538.97 – bundle with Ratchet & Clank and extra controller

bundle with Ratchet & Clank and extra controller Game : £564.97 – Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller

Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller AO : £569 – Horizon Forbidden West and GT7 disc edition bundle

Horizon Forbidden West and GT7 disc edition bundle EE : £582 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, EE pay monthly customers only

bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, EE pay monthly customers only John Lewis & Partners : £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West

disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West Currys: £649 –Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle Alex Lee 26 May 2022 13:10 1653562842 The Game Collection has this expensive PS5 bundle in stock (iStock/The Independent) And lastly, we’ve got The Game Collection, who has just restocked another bundle onto its site. It’s expensive, but it’s jam-packed with next-gen titles that we’d ordinarily recommend anyway. It’s a PS5 disc edition bundle and comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction and a steelbook. It costs an eye-watering £659.95, which isn’t too bad when you consider the sheer amount of stuff you get. Alex Lee 26 May 2022 12:00 1653561042 Three bundles are in stock at Currys (The Independent) Next up is Currys, who has three different PS5 bundles in stock right now. The cheapest costs £649, and comes with Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller and a Razer headset. Currys doesn’t restock very often, and when it does, it always drops these fairly expensive bundles. If the price is too high, then we’d have a look at the bundle from Game below, or the £499.99 one at the BT Shop, if you’re a BT Broadband customer. Alex Lee 26 May 2022 11:30 1653559393 AO adds more PS5 bundles The £499 bundle at AO has just come back into stock, and there are still two more expensive bundles available. Alex Lee 26 May 2022 11:03

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Game has now sold out – find the best deal on the console