PS5 stock – live: Game, Currys, Argos and more restocks available now

Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now (The Independent )

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Currys, Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, leading us to think that the shortage may be temporarily over.

Throughout the entire month of May, at least one retailer has consistently had stock of PS5 bundles available to buy, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1653033611 Here’s where you can buy the PS5 today Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Is it finally over?! The PS5 is in stock at several stores this morning. If you’re searching for a console, then you can currently buy it from Currys, Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection. Granted, these are all bundles, so you’re going to be spending over £500 and more likely £600 to secure a console, but in the old days, even expensive bundles used to sell out in the blink of an eye. Either way, we’ll be watching closely for any standalone console restocks and taking you through the cheapest bundles on each website, so keep yourselves on the blog. Alex Lee 20 May 2022 09:00 1652977816 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events So it really does seem like the PS5 shortage is getting better. Game has pretty much been in stock for an entire month now. Granted, it’s only selling the console as part of a bundle, which deters both average customers and scalpers, but it’s still a good sign. If you’re still searching for the standalone console, we’ll be resuming our stock hunting mission tomorrow morning. Until then, your best bet is still trying to secure one of the sub-£500 bundles from Argos. We’ll catch you all tomorrow morning! Bye bye. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 17:30 1652974216 When is the next Walmart PS5 restock? (iStock/The Independent) We’re drowning in PS5 bundles here in the UK, but folks in the US aren’t as fortunate. There have only been three drops in the US this entire month – two at Costco and one at Sam’s Club earlier this morning. Now it’s been revealed that Walmart is set for a restock next month. Walmart Plus. subscribers (basically Prime for Walmart shoppers) will be able to buy a PS5 from Thursday 2 June at 3 p.m ET. You won’t be able to buy the console if you’re on a free trial, however. Walmart’s not as generous as Amazon Prime. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 16:30 1652971718 The PS5 is in stock at BJ’s Wholesale Club for US customers US readers, if you’re a BJ’s Wholesale Club customer, a Gran Turismo 7 PS5 disc edition bundle has just gone on sale. You need to be a member to buy the console, and also a member to see the price. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 15:48 1652970608 How to get a PS5 from PS Direct (The Independent) With new PS5 bundles on the Horizon (Forbidden West *snigger*), you really need to ensure you’re signed up to emails from PS Direct to be in with a chance of getting one. PS Direct runs an exclusive invitation system, opening up its store for two hours before the public. This allows all invitees to shop around for a console in peace before the rest of us zombies start banging on the glass doors. Make sure you’re all registered before the next restock. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 15:30 1652967898 The PS5 is back in stock at Smyths Toys That PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West is back in stock at Smyths Toys. As with Argos, it costs £499.99. The bundle is available for home delivery and if you pre-order it now, you should receive it within five working days. Good luck! Alex Lee 19 May 2022 14:44 1652967008 Why is the PS5 digital edition harder to find than the disc edition? If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition. It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles. Watch this space though, because it could be about to get easier to secure the digital edition PS5 console. A lot of retailers have seemingly got the official digital edition bundle from PS Direct, recently discovered by serial leaker Wario64. It’s the same bundle currently in stock at Argos. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 14:30 1652963408 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? The Xbox series X is currently available to buy at a bunch of places right now, and unlike the PS5, the standalone console (without any extras) is also in stock. Right now, you can buy the standalone Xbox series X from Amazon for just £449.99. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 13:30 1652962330 Should you buy a PS5 from CeX? Ah CeX, the butt of playground jokes and childhood second-hand game nostalgia. While we think fondly of CeX, we’d recommend not buying a PS5 from the retailer. Why? Because you’ll be paying out the wazoo for a standalone disc edition console, with the retailer currently selling it for £650. The console usually costs around £449, so if you buy it from Game, you can get the PS5 as well as a bunch of games and accessories for that price. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 13:12 1652956808 When could Very restock the PS5? (The Independent) So it seems like Very didn’t drop the PS5 on Tuesday this week as expected, meaning that a restock on 26 May is incredibly likely to take place. As well as a bunch of standalone PS5 consoles, we’re also expecting to see the retailer release the same Horizon Forbidden West disc edition bundle that keeps dropping left, right and centre, no doubt helping the game rocket up to the top of the charts. What time could Very drop? Keep watch between the hours of 9am and 11am. That’s when we usually see the retailer restock the console. Alex Lee 19 May 2022 11:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Game, Currys, Argos and more restocks available now