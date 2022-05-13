PS5 stock – live: Game bundles still available – how to get a console

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are still in stock at Game and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys in the next few days. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking like a quieter month so far.

Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1652428126 Morning PS5 trackers Happy Friday everyone! We’ve managed to make it to the end of the week and we’ve seen significant drops from a number of retailers, including ShopTo, Argos, Game, Amazon and PS Direct. There are still bundles available at Game and The Game Collection so if you’re hoping to bag yourself a new console before the week is out, now’s your chance. But we’ll be sticking around to see if any more retailers are looking to restock over the next few days. Stay with us for all the latest updates. (The Independent) Jasper Pickering 13 May 2022 08:48 1652373074 PS5 stock tracker, signing off That’s all from us today! It looks like there are still bundles available to purchase from ShopTo and Game so if you are hoping to get your hands on a new console there’s still plenty of options available. As the week slowly draws to a close, we are expecting Currys to drop shortly, so keep an eye out for any updates on their storepage to make sure that you get the best deal on a new PS5. We’ll be back with updates tomorrow morning to help you secure the elusive Sony console. See you then! (Sony / The Independent) Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 17:31 1652369354 How to get ‘FIFA 22’ for free on PS Plus But in the mean time, gamers can still claim their copy of FIFA 22 through their PS Plus subscription. It’s one of the more generous offerings from the service and is definitely worth adding to your library if you haven’t done so already. Remember, even if you don’t download it straight away, simply claiming it will entitle you to the game for as long as you have an active subscription. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 16:29 1652365934 Summer Game Fest Summer Game Fest has quickly become one of the biggest gaming events of the year, with new trailers, gameplay and titles set to be announced over live-stream. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 15:32 1652362274 What games will be coming to PS5 in 2022? 2022 has already been a very good year to be a gamer, with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ghostwire:Tokyo and Gran Turismo 7 all making their way to the PS5 but what other games can we expect to see later this year? In May alone, we’re still expecting to see quite a few releases and it’s not even half way through the month! Here’s what we have on our calendar so far: Endzone: A World Apart, 19 May (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Ikai, 27 May (£29.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Kao the Kangaroo,27 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

SnowRunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk) If you want to find out what games are scheduled for release for the rest of the year, then read our full guide on the upcoming PS5 games in 2022. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 14:31 1652358734 Best pre-order deals for ‘Gotham Knights’ After Warner Bros Games revealed new gameplay of the upcoming title Gotham Knights, DC fans have been eager to get their hands on the latest open world Batman spin-off. The new story will feature four familiar heroes contending with the death of their mentor Batman as well as a mysterious team of adversaries known as the Court of Owls. In two-player co-op, you will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood or Bat Girl in an effort to face-off against this new threat and clean up the streets of Gotham City. Fans who are eager to get a good deal on the upcoming title can pre-order the game ahead of its October release, and receive a number of in-game bonuses for doing so, such as new cosmetic upgrades for their vehicles. There’s even a hefty collector’s edition for the most die-hard fans of DC Comics. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 13:32 1652355134 Have we helped you get your hands on a PS5and want more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up for the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can shop the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our team of experts. The newsletter arrives in your inbox every Friday morning, featuring items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 12:32 1652351504 When could Currys restock the PS5? If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 from Currys, then they are usually a fairly predictable and reliable retailer for securing new stock. Based on previous stock patterns, we can expect Currys to restock the console at least once a month, but when will the next drop take place? The last drop from Currys began on 12 April and didn’t sell out until a few days later. There were plenty of hefty bundles included in that drop, hence why it lasted so long, but as usual the standalone consoles were the first to go. It’s now been a month since we last saw them restock the console, so could we expect some more coming through soon? We’re confident we’ll have an update from them in the coming days. Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 11:31 1652349704 Do I need an extra dualsense controller? Some of the bundles at ShopTo and Game come included with an extra dualsense controller but will you actually need to use one? That depends on a few factors but chances are, if you’re planning to be gaming for long sessions then it’s always good to have a second controller that can be swapped out and charged when the battery starts to get low. It’s also pretty essential if you’re hoping to play some two-player games locally such as It Takes Two, one of our favourite games on the PS5. In our review we said: “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.” Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 11:01 1652347424 Is ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ worth it? Since it was released in February 2022, Horizon Forbidden West (£59.99, Argos.co.uk) has been one of the PS5’s bestselling titles and that isn’t an accident. A lot of the PS5 bundles that we’ve seen since March have included healthy supplies of the game, alongside Gran Turismo 7, so chances are if you’re on the market for a PS5, you’ll be picking up one of those titles. So is Horizon Forbidden West actually any good? As you might expect from a first-party Sony title – yes, yes it is. We’ve spent plenty of time playing the game and we can confidently say it’s one of the best looking titles currently available for the console. In our review, we said: “While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” (Playstation) Jasper Pickering 12 May 2022 10:23

