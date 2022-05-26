PS5 stock – live: Game, BT, John Lewis and Currys restocks available now – buy the console at the best price

Here’s where you can buy the PS5 today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Game. The PS5 is set to restock at EE next. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.

Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several weeks now, with some still available as of 26 May. This week, we’ve seen one of the biggest drops on record, with eight retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1653552342 G’morning PS5 hunters Hello PS5 seekers and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Whew, yesterday was a wild one, wasn’t it? We saw eight different retailers restock the console, including BT, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Game, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Yes, really! If you missed it yesterday, fret not. The console is still in stock at four of those retailers this morning. We’ll be going through each one throughout the day, telling you which bundle deal is the cheapest – yep, there are no standalone consoles left to buy. Stick around! We’ve got your back. Alex Lee 26 May 2022 09:05 1653496231 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events What a day! The PS5 has been in stock at eight different retailers today, with six new retailers dropping the console this morning. Is the shortage about to come to an end? We’ve got our fingers crossed. Sadly, only three retailers dropped the standalone disc console today – Very, BT Shop and Asda – they all sold out within an hour, including the digital edition console from BT. Still on the hunt? We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you even more restock updates as they happen. Chat to you all tomorrow! Alex Lee 25 May 2022 17:30 1653494413 Where can you buy a PS5 right now – cheapest to most expensive UPDATED: 17:00PM The PS5 has now sold out at Asda, Very and Studio, but it is still in stock at five more retailers right now. Here is a list of which retailers are in stock, from cheapest to most expensive. On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (The Independent) Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive BT Shop : £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West

bundle with Horizon Forbidden West Game : £564.97 – Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller

Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller John Lewis & Partners : £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West

disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West Currys : £649 – Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle

Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle Scan: £739.99 – disc edition bundle with games and accessories Alex Lee 25 May 2022 17:00 1653492631 Looking for a deal on the Nintendo Switch? All righty, so you’ve got your hands on the PS5 now, but if you want a Nintendo Switch at a discount, you’re going to want to look at our Switch deals guide round-up below. We’ve got all the best deals and offers on the machine – including the Switch OLED, the OG Nintendo Switch and even the Switch lite. Alex Lee 25 May 2022 16:30 1653489031 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Whew, what a day! Seven retailers have restocked the console this morning – we haven’t seen a day of restocks this big in MONTHS. Managed to bag a console and want to do us a big favour? Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter. Every Friday, we bring you the latest deals, product reviews and buying guides to help you make the most of your cash. It’s a great little round-up of the week’s must-have products, so we’d highly recommend it. Alex Lee 25 May 2022 15:30 1653485431 GameStop will be dropping the PS5 this weekend US readers, this one is for you. Matt Swider of The Shortcut has just leaked the next GameStop restock. It will be taking place on Saturday 28 May in stores nationwide. It will take place whenever your store usually opens – so between 9am and 12pm. You’ll need a GameStop premium membership to buy the console. Alex Lee 25 May 2022 14:30 1653481831 ‘Sniper Elite 5′ review Sniper Elite 5 is one of the biggest titles coming to the PS5 and PCthis spring, complete with new multiplayer features as well as returning mechanics that made the series a firm favourite with stealth game fans. We’ve been playing it for a while and our gaming writer has delievered his verdict “With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction,” our writer said in their review. “Maps are large enought to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets.” Alex Lee 25 May 2022 13:30 1653478231 Is Horizon Forbidden West any good? Every single bundle in existence comes with Horizon Forbidden West, and it’s helped rocket the game up to the top of the games charts. But is it any good? It sure is. “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.” Alex Lee 25 May 2022 12:30 1653475739 The PS5 is now in stock at Very (The Independent) Aaaand it’s here! The PS5 is now in stock at Very, and as expected the PS5 disc edition console is in stock. These are going to sell out extremely quickly, so we’d get a move on if you just want the standalone console without any extras. It costs £449.99. Alex Lee 25 May 2022 11:48 1653474931 BT PS5 standalone console sells out, but this Horizon Forbidden West bundle is still in stock The standalone disc edition console has now sold out at the BT Shop. It’s still selling the PS5 for the cheapest price, however. You can currently get a PS5 disc edition bundle with a digital download code of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99 – that’s £20 cheaper than usual. BT Broadband customers only. Alex Lee 25 May 2022 11:35

