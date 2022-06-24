PS5 stock – live: Game, BT and Studio restocks available now – find the best deal on the console

On the hunt for the elusive console? You’ve come to the right place (The Independent)

Update 24 June: The PS5 is in stock at Game and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio, Base and The Game Collection. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop and several independent retailers being in stock for much of the last few weeks.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1656057532 PS5 stock trackers, activate Good morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday. Welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog, where we’ve made it our mission to secure each and every one of you a PS5 console (with the best deal). Currently, the PS5 is in stock at six different retailers. You can currently buy a PS5 from Game, the BT Shop, Hughes, Studio, Base and The Game Collection, but as always, all the consoles are being bundled with games and accessories, bumping up the price. Looking for something cheaper or a standalone console? Stick around, we’ll be here all day bringing you the latest. Alex Lee 24 June 2022 08:58 1656001356 PlayStation stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us for another day, we hope you’ve managed to grab a PlayStation 5 using our timely advice and expert insights. Oh, that sound you hear? That’s the gentle patting of our own backs. Before we go, please enjoy this recap digestif of sorts. The PS5 is in stock at Game (check a few similar bundles if the one you want isn’t available) and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio and The Game Collection. Still holding out for a solo console with no frills or accessories? Then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search all over again. Until then! Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 17:22 1655998184 Sign up to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct Gamers in the UK can register their interest for a chance to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct, Sony’s official storefront for consoles and accessories. If chosen, you’ll get early access to buy the console before anyone else. All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9.30am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am. Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 16:29 1655994344 When will Amazon restock the PS5? Amazon restocked the PS5 as recently as Tuesday, so we don’t expect to see more consoles any time soon. There’s still a chance we might get another drop before all of the Amazon Prime Day fun kicks off on 12 July. Amazon Prime Day early deals are here When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals We don’t expect we’ll see discounts on the console, but we recommend adding the PS5 to your wish list now so that you can check out easily when it comes in stock. Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 15:25 1655990864 Do I need an extra dualsense controller? They’re sold out now, but bundles at the likes of ShopTo and Game usually come with an extra dualsense controller in the box, but do you really need one? Local multiplayer is obviously the main reason to get hold of a second pad. It’s essential if you’re hoping to play some two-player games such as It Takes Two, one of our favourite games on the PS5. But even if you’re only playing with yourself, it’s handy to have a second controller that can be swapped out and charged when the battery starts to get low. In our review we said: “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.” Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 14:27 1655988598 The PS5 is in stock at Game Game has restocked its PS5 bundles. The cheapest PS5 bundle comes with Horizon Forbidden West and an extra controller for £579.98. Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 13:49 1655987264 When could Currys restock the PS5? If you’re hoping to pick up a new PS5 from Currys, then you’re going to have to sit tight a little while longer. The console is defiantly out of stock. Based on previous restocking patterns, we expect Currys to have more PS5 consoles arriving soon. The retailer tends to receive more stock once per month. Like so many other stores, Currys loves a bundle. By tacking accessories and games on to the console, retailers can repel scalpers and extend the lifespan of a restock. Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 13:27 1655983744 Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get your hands on a new PS5 bundle? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, our handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 12:29 1655981684 Where is the PS5 currently in stock? Let’s recap the current stock situation. Where can you buy a PlayStation 5 online right now? It’s all bundles we’re afraid, so here they are starting with the cheapest. BT Shop (BT customers only) – £549.97 with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West download code

– £549.97 with an extra controller and Horizon Forbidden West download code Studio – £629.99 with an extra controller, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7

– £629.99 with an extra controller, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 Hughes – £669.94 with Sackboy, FIFA 22, an extra controller, the PS5 media remote and a charging dock

– £669.94 with Sackboy, FIFA 22, an extra controller, the PS5 media remote and a charging dock The Game Collection – £759.95 with Elden Ring Launch Edition, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Fortnite, The Last Laugh Bundle and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 11:54 1655979854 Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5 There’s one official PS5 bundle out there, which comes with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and costs £499.99. You can tell it’s official because it comes in this lovely outer box. So what’s the game all about? Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and follows hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Steve Hogarty 23 June 2022 11:24

