PS5 stock – live: Game and Argos restocks still available – how to buy the console

UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at Game, Scan and The Game Collection, with limited consoles also available at Argos. It could also restock at Very and Currys this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. Throughout May, at least one retailer has consistently had stock of PS5 bundles, with smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection joining suit. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras. If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5 on its own, we’ll be bringing you the live stock updates as we have them.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1652861324 Where to buy a PS5 right now We start the day with good news for UK shoppers, as several PS5 bundles are still available at Game, after the retailer had a restock yesterday. We’ve also spotted some availability at Argos this morning, but as ever it’s a bit of a postcode lottery, with consoles only available to shoppers in certain parts of the country. Lastly, a couple of pricier bundles are still available at Scan and The Game Collection. They’re not cheap, but still represent good value if you’re looking to buy a console with several games at once. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 09:08 1652861134 Good morning Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting with the IndyBest team. We’ll be live blogging throughout the day to bring you the latest news on PS5 console availability in the UK and US. Alistair Charlton 18 May 2022 09:05 1652805070 PS5 tracker, signing off That’s all from us today! There appear to be some bundles left over from Smyths Toys, Game, as well as the ones featured on Scan and The Game Collection. If you’re looking for the most affordable bundle, then Smyths Toys is your best bet at the moment. It appears that Very didn’t drop new standalone PS5 stock in the morning, so our predictions for their next drop will roll onto next Tuesday which is still within the realm of possibility. We’ll let you know if anything changes in the mean time. Until then, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on Currys where we’ll hopefully see more standalone consoles being released. See you then! Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 17:31 1652801350 When will the PSVR 2 be released? One of the most anticipated PS5 add-ons is a new virtual reality headset dubbed Playstation VR2. It was first revealed back in January 2022 at CES and since then, we’ve had a better look at what the hardware will look like along with its updated controllers. Not much more is known about the headset. What we do know is the PlayStation VR 2 sense controllers also come with built-in touch sensors and haptic feedback, much like the PS5’s dualsense controllers and the headset also has a built-in motor to simulate feedback for a more immersive experience. Could we be hearing more details about it soon? Find out when more details might be revealed and how much we expect the headset to cost in our full PSVR 2 guide. Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 16:29 1652797750 When is Summer Game Fest taking place this year? Summer Game Fest is one of the biggest gaming events in the calendar. Not only is it a chance for advertiser’s to promote new films and TV shows but it’s also a chance for studios to show off some big upcoming games. Last year one of the event highlights was the first official look at Elden Ring gameplay, so expectations are exceptionally high. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6PM BST on 9 June 2022 so make sure you get it pencilled in to hear more details about upcoming PS5 games! Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 15:29 1652794270 What games are coming to PS Plus in June? If you missed the news, Playstation are completely overhauling their subscription service, PS Plus, with a new three-tier model that will allow players to download some classic first and third-party titles. It will be similar to Xbox’s Game Pass service but with time-limited game trials included as well as streaming games from the PS3 catalogue. We’ve got all the details about what to expect on 23 June, including all the new games that will be added, how much each tier will cost and what will be included. Find out more in our full PS Plus guide. Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 14:31 1652790490 What PS5 games are being released in May? May is usually a quiet month when it comes to new game releases but you may be surprised that there are actually quite a few titles to look forward to. PS5 games coming in May 2022 Endzone: A World Apart, 19 May (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Ikai, 27 May (£29.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Kao the Kangaroo,27 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

SnowRunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk) Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 13:28 1652787010 Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get a new PS5 and want more shopping advice? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week, chosen by our team of experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 12:30 1652784730 Are there PS5 bundles available from Smyths Toys? As well as the standalone console (which we expect to sell quite quickly) there are also versions of the console including – you guessed it – Horizon Forbidden West which are available for pre-order. These bundles are coming in at £499.99 (Smythstoys.com) which is a modest £50 more than the standalone console, so it’s definitely worth shopping to save £20 on the price of the game by itself. (Smyths Toys) Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 11:52 1652784176 PS5 now in stock at Smyths The PS5 is now in stock at Smyths Toys with the disc edition of the console available. Smyths Toys stock always gets snapped up quickly, so we’d jump on it as soon as possible. It looks like that stock is regional so make sure to check if your nearest store has any console availability. (Smyths Toys) Jasper Pickering 17 May 2022 11:42

