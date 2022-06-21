PS5 stock – live: Game and AO sell out – here’s where to buy the console today

Which PS5 bundle is best value for money? We’ve found the top deals (iStock/The Independent)

Update 21 June: The PS5 is in stock for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is sold out at Amazon, EE, Game, Scan, Studio, The Game Collection. Read on for more information.

Since launching 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1655797178 Good morning, PS5 hunters Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting. We’ve spotted that stock is still available for BT customers at the BT Shop, but otherwise consoles are once again thin on the ground today. Stock available yesterday at Very, Argos and Currys has now sold out. We’ll be bringing you all of the latest PS5 restocking news, from UK and US retailers, throughout the day. Alistair Charlton 21 June 2022 08:39 1655742982 PlayStation stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us for today. Thank you for joining us. Things are moving slowly in stock-land as we start the week. AO’s restock of the PS5 sold out in just a few hours, meaning you’ll either have to be a BT customer to grab a console, or take the plunge with the expensive games bundle over at Hughes. If you can sit tight for a few more days, we’d suggest you do. More consoles are expected at Very, Argos and Currys later this week. Join us again tomorrow to be the first to know when fresh PS5s arrive. Until then, bye bye! Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 17:36 1655738773 How to get a PS5 access code from BT BT gives its customers a headstart when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with the stampede like other retailers, the company sends out unique voucher codes to its loyal customers. If you are a BT TV customer or you subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console. Not a BT customer? Ask around your friends and family – you can use somebody else’s code at no cost to them. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 16:26 1655735293 Do I need an extra dualsense controller? Local multiplayer is obviously the main reason to get hold of a second pad. It’s essential if you’re hoping to play some two-player games such as It Takes Two, one of our favourite games on the PS5. But even if you’re only playing with yourself, it’s handy to have a second controller that can be swapped out and charged when the battery starts to get low. In our review we said: “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.” Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 15:28 1655731693 Best wireless earbuds Earbuds might not ideal for gaming, but there’s no reason why the pair you wear while you’re out can also find some use for entertainment at home too. We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market. Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds with our reviewer dubbing Sony’s latest in-ears “the company’s best yet”. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 14:28 1655728141 What you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II The next instalment of the Call of Duty series, called Modern Warfare II, will be released on 28 October. The game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot, and stars returning iconic characters such as Captain Price. It’s not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which was originally released in 2009. Make that mistake at your next dinner party and there’ll be titters when you’re out of the room, we can tell you that much. The series is returning to a modern setting for its latest outing, after a brief excursion with 2020’s Call of Duty: Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard, which was set in the Second World War. Modern Warfare II is expected to include updates to the popular free-to-play battle royale Warzone but there are no further details available on this for now. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 13:29 1655724481 Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get a new console? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by our team of experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 12:28 1655721661 The best 4K TV for your new PS5 So you’ve finally got your PlayStation 5, you’re holding the loose end of an HDMI cable, scratching your head and wondering what on earth it plugs into. Well, that bit goes into the back of a television. And to make the most of the console’s extra graphical horsepower, that TV should ideally be 4K. To help you shop, we’ve rounded up the best 4K television deals across all budgets. The buying guide includes options from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others, with prices starting at under £400. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 11:41 1655720288 The PS5 is in stock at AO AO has restocked the PlayStation 5. The bundle includes an extra controller and a copy of Gran Turismo 6 for £580. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 11:18 1655719861 When will Smyths Toys have a PS5 restock? Smyths Toys is fresh out of PlayStations this morning, with the vague-sounding promise that more consoles will arrive at some point in 2022. Well, you’d hope so wouldn’t you? Branches of Smyths Toys sometimes get small deliveries of PS5 consoles in store. You can check if your local branch has any by clicking on the “select store” button on the product page and hoping for the best. Right now we’re not seeing any consoles in the UK. Smyths Toys last had PS5 stock on 10 June. Steve Hogarty 20 June 2022 11:11

