PS5 stock – live: Currys, Very and AO restocks available now – how to buy a console

On the hunt for a PS5? Here’s where you can buy it today (iStock / The Independent)

Update 29 June: The PS5 is in stock at Very, ShopTo, AO, Currys and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection, being in stock for much of the last few weeks.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1656489203 Good morning Good morning, PS5 hunters, and welcome to another day here on the IndyBest PS5 tracker liveblog. As ever, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest restocking news from retailers across the UK and US, in a bid to secure you a console. Happy hunting. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 08:53 1656433873 PS5 tracker, signing off We’ll be back first thing tomorrow for more Playstation stock updates. We’re still expecting a few retailers to drop this week from Game, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on them for any updates. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 17:31 1656430093 Best games for PS5 Wondering what games are worth picking up for the PS5? We have just the list for you. Not only have some of these games received a visual upgrade with improved loading times, they’ve also made excellent use of the PS5’s additional hardware capabilities, such as dualsense controller support and storage optimisation for the SSD. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 16:28 1656426553 Best pre-order deals for ‘The Callisto Protocol’ Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, The Callisto Protocol is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year. The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 15:29 1656422953 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 14:29 1656420673 Nintendo Direct is about to start In Nintendo news today, the gaming giant has announced it’s holding another Nintendo Direct event –and it’s available to watch shortly. We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements. We can expect to see around 25 minutes of brand new footage going into greater detail around some of the titles we can expect to see later this year. If you want to watch it in the UK, it’s expected to be available at 2pm BST. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 13:51 1656418081 What bundles are still available at AO? It looks like the £499.99 bundle from AO has now sold out but there is still another bundle available for £629 with a few extras included. This bundle includes a disc edition console, extra dualsense controller, a copy of Horizon Forbidden West as well as Gran Turismo 7. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 13:08 1656415933 ‘F1 22’ best pre-order deals With early access available from today and an official release date on 1 July, F1 22 is the latest installment in the long running Formula 1 series from Codemasters and EA Sports. In our review of the game, we said: “With exciting new developments in the sport F1 22 has done well to keep up with the rules and regulations as well as giving players plenty of options to play with off the grid. “If you’re intimately familiar with some of the quality of life changes introduced in F1 21,then the latest addition will give existing players plenty to look forward to and newcomers can comfortably settle into the seat before taking on more complex maneuvers and adjustments in their own time.” Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 12:32 1656412333 God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side. After just two games, Ragnarök is expected to be the thrilling conclusion to Kratos’s Norse saga (the name might be a slight giveaway) so players might expect to take the fight all the way to Odin. While there’s been plenty of rumours that the game could be delayed, recent developments have hinted that we could expect to see Kratos’s next big outing later this year, could another State of Play be on the horizon? Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 11:32 1656409493 PS5 bundle is now available from AO It’s been a busy morning already for PS5 stock and they just keep coming! The PS5 is now in stock at AO. This bundle includes (you guessed it) a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West for £499. Jasper Pickering 28 June 2022 10:44

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Currys, Very and AO restocks available now – how to buy a console