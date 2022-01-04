PS5 stock – live: Currys, Game and Smyths could restock consoles soon – what to know

We’ll keep you posted if the PS5 is in stock today (The Independent)

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. Yesterday was quiet, but it was a bank holiday, so we’re giving retailers the benefits of the doubt and hoping for bigger and better things today.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Show latest update 1641285242 Good morning from your resident PS5 hunters! A new day has dawned, and with it, our optimism for a day packed with PS5 restocks [insert fingers crossed emoji here]. Yesterday was a quiet one, with zero restocks on our radar, but we’re hopeful that the likes of Currys, Smyths Toys and Game could make the rest of the week a lot more exciting. Let’s get searching! Eleanor Jones 4 January 2022 08:34 1641229233 PS5 stock trackers, signing off That’s all from us for today, and so far January has been pretty quiet on the PS5 restock front. We’re sorry that we couldn’t bring you more exciting news, but we’re hopeful that after the bank holiday retailers will resume usual drop activity, and you’ll finally have the console you’re after very soon. See you tomorrow for more PS5 hunting fun! Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 17:00 1641227456 Need some new wireless earbuds? Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn't stop us from using them while playing a bit of Fortnite. We've tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market. Whether you're a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there's something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds (£195.07, Amazon.co.uk) with our reviewer dubbing Sony's latest in-ears "the company's best yet". Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 16:30 Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 15:30 1641221156 Can you play PS4 games on PS5? You sure can! The overwhelming majority of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite PS4 games , and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 14:45 1641218456 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 14:00 1641216656 Best PS5 games If you’re among those who have been lucky enough to secure a PS5, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse. In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk ), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.” Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk ) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 13:30 1641213956 Can you get a VPN on the PS5? While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content. We’d recommend getting a VPN that has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 12:45 1641211256 How to buy an Xbox series X (The Independent) The Xbox series X has historically been just as hard to buy as the PS5, but things have been looking brighter in recent weeks. In fact, today the console is in stock at Smyths Toys for click and collect around the country, and at Currys as a bundle. If you’re in the market for an Xbox series X, head over to our live blog for your best chance of securing a console. As ever, the cheaper, smaller and less powerful Xbox series S also is in stock at Game , Very , Argos and most other retailers, ready to buy right now. Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 12:00 1641210056 When will the next Amazon PS5 restock be? Amazon’s most recent drop was before Christmas, on 23 December. Previously when stock has been made available, it’s only been for Prime customers, so that’s something to consider if you’re keen to shop a PS5 through the online behemoth. If you aren’t already signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial . Eleanor Jones 3 January 2022 11:40

