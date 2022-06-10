PS5 stock – live: Currys, Game and EE restocks available now – find the best deal on the console today

This is where you can buy the elusive console today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Currys, EE, BT Shop, The Game Collection, Scan,Hughes and Studio. It could restock at Argos soon. Read on for more information.

Wipe your eyes and blink multiple times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here tracking consoles like it’s nobody’s business.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. We hope June continues that momentum, and so far things are looking good, with the PS5 regularly in stock at several retailers.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1654848041 PS5 stock trackers, activate Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. It’s Friday! And we’re back to help you find the best deal on the console, though you’ll still have to dig deep into the couch for a few more pounds because only bundles are being sold right now. Currently, four major retailers and four independent retailers have the PS5 in stock right now. We’ll be taking you through each restock this morning, so stay tuned. Alex Lee 10 June 2022 09:00 1654792532 Live blog signing off This brings another day of PS5 tracking to a close. We leave you with news that console bundles are still available at Game, Currys, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Studio. While the console is still difficult to buy on its own, and the digital edition is nowhere to be seen, the stock situation is better than it has been for quite some time.Join us again tomorrow, when hopefully more retailers will load some PS5 stock onto their virtual shelves. Alistair Charlton 9 June 2022 17:35 1654788633 When is ‘Resident Evil 4’ coming to PS5? (The Independent) If you missed it last week, Playstation’s State of Play event was jam packed with big announcements, one of our favourites being a new remake of Resident Evil 4, widely considered one of the best games ever made. We even found out that new content for the PS VR2 was going to be announced as well for the game. After the announcement trailer, a shot of the main protagonist, Leon Kennedy, was shown from behind with the caption: “ Playstation VR2 content is also in development”. Alistair Charlton 9 June 2022 16:30 1654785033 Read out review of Horizon Forbidden West Since Horizon Forbidden West seems to be a part of every PS5 bundle these days, we thought we’d remind you of what we thought of it. A follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the game follows hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. "Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?" What you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II The next instalment of the Call of Duty series, called Modern Warfare II, will be released on 28 October. The game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot with iconic characters such as Captain Price returning. It's not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which was originally released in 2009. The series is returning to a modern setting for its latest outing, after a brief excursion with 2020's Call of Duty: Cold War and 2021's Vanguard, which was set in the Second World War. Modern Warfare II is expected to include updates to the popular free-to-play battle royale Warzone but there are no further details available on this for now. Alistair Charlton 9 June 2022 12:31 1654772433 This PS5 bundle is available now at Studio Studio is another retailer to have PS5 stock available now, but only as part of a bundle. It is basically impossible to buy the PS5 on its own at the moment, and the digital edition is especially hard to find, even as a bundle. The Studio bundle is priced at £629.99 and includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and an additional Dualsense controller in black. Alistair Charlton 9 June 2022 12:00 1654770633 This massive PS5 bundle is now available at The Game Collection For those wanting a big PS5 bundle with loads of games, The Game Collection has what you’re looking for. This bundle, which is in stock and available now, includes the PS5 disc edition plus Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. The bundle is priced at £659.95. Alistair Charlton 9 June 2022 11:30 1654769149 Game has PS5 bundles in stock right now Game has a selection of PS5 bundles to buy right now. These all include Horizon Forbidden West (because which bundle doesn’t these days?) and others also include Gran Turismo 7, Spider-Man, and accessories like additional controllers, headsets and more. The cheapest bundle is £579.97, and for that you get the PS5 disc edition, plus an additional Dualsense controller and Horizon Forbidden West. The most expensive bundle comes in at £654.96, and include the same console and game, plus the PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset in black, and a midnight black console cover. Alistair Charlton 9 June 2022 11:05

