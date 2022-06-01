PS5 stock – live: Currys BT and EE restocks available now, Game could drop next

This is where you can buy a PS5 right now (Sony / The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at EE, the BT Shop, Currys and Studio. It has sold out at The Game Collection. Consoles could be restocked at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.

Last week, we saw one of the biggest drops on record, with nine retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. All this culminated in May being the best mont yet for PS5 restocks, with a total of 28 consoles drops happening in just over four weeks.

That said, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1654075746 This PS5 bundle is available at EE right now EE is one of several retailers to currently have PS5 consoles in stock. And, while you can’t buy the console on its own from EE, the phone network is offering the disc edition in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West and an additional white Dualsense controller. The bundle is priced at £582, which is split over 11 months and added to the bill of existing EE customers with a £10 upfront fee, then a cost of £52 a month. To be clear, this PS5 bundle is only available to existing EE customers Alistair Charlton 1 June 2022 10:29 1654074360 A PS5 bundle is now available at GameStop Good news for our American readers – a PS5 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West is now available at GameStop. The bundle is priced at $549.9 and comes with free shipping that’ll get the console to you in three to five days. Alistair Charlton 1 June 2022 10:06 1654072421 Good morning Welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting, and we begin with plenty of good news. After a bunch of restocks yesterday, we’re pleased to report that PS5 console bundles are still available from a range of retailers. These include EE, the BT Shop, Currys and Studio. We expect to see consoles arrive at Amazon and Game in the coming days, too. As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 restocking news, for the UK and US, as soon as we have it. Alistair Charlton 1 June 2022 09:33 1654014600 A recap of May’s PS5 restocks All righty folks, we’ve come to the end of another day of PS5 stock tracking, but more importantly, the end of the best month for drops. The console has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer all month long. If we count all the drops individually, taking each day as one new restock, then we’ve had an enormous 107 drops this month. The most ever, beating the 60 or so in the lead-up to Christmas. But who came out top? Game, arguably, who has been in stock for 23 days out of the 31 this month. But you’ll notice something – the three retailers at the top of the list only sell bundles, while Amazon, Asda and PlayStation Direct, who sit near the bottom, only sell standalone consoles. Appetite for the standalone console is clearly much higher than the expensive bundles sold by the likes of Game and independent retailer The Game Collection. In any case, the PS5 shortage is clearly getting better, and it may be resolved very soon here in the UK. Anyway, that’s just a bit of analysis for you. Here’s the leaderboard: (The Independent ) All the PS5 restocks in May 2022 🥇 Game – 3 drops, 23 days in total

– 3 drops, 23 days in total 🥈 The Game Collection – 3 drops, 16 days in total

– 3 drops, 16 days in total 🥉 Scan – 1 drop, 13 days in total

– 1 drop, 13 days in total Very – 2 drops, 7 days in total

– 2 drops, 7 days in total Currys – 1 drop, 7 days in total

– 1 drop, 7 days in total BT Shop – 1 drop, 7 days in total

– 1 drop, 7 days in total EE – 1 drop, 6 days in total

– 1 drop, 6 days in total AO – 1 drop, 6 days in total

– 1 drop, 6 days in total Argos – 2 drops, 5 days in total

– 2 drops, 5 days in total Smyths Toys – 4 drops, 4 days in total

– 4 drops, 4 days in total John Lewis & Partners – 1 drop, 4 days in total

– 1 drop, 4 days in total Studio – 2 drops, 3 days in total

– 2 drops, 3 days in total PlayStation Direct – 2 drops, 2 days in total

– 2 drops, 2 days in total ShopTo – 2 drops, 2 days in total

– 2 drops, 2 days in total Amazon – 1 drop, 1 day in total

– 1 drop, 1 day in total Asda – 1 drop, 1 day in total Alex Lee 31 May 2022 17:30 1654011000 ‘God of War: Ragnarök’ release date – here’s what we know about Playstation’s next big exclusive God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side. In this highly anticipated sequel, a now teenaged Atreus seeks answers on how to prevent Ragnarök from happening with his father’s help. While searching for these answers, Kratos and Atreus set out to meet the Norse god of war, Týr, who was previously believed to be dead. If you want to find out when God of War: Ragnarök is expected to be released, have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 31 May 2022 16:30 1654007400 11 best TVs for gaming: Top level screens for next-gen consoles Having the right TV can make all the difference if you want to get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox series X, whether that’s giving you an edge in your FPS or providing a more immersive experience as you quest through the latest RPG. So, we went on a quest of our own to find the most playable panels, seeking out 4K 120Hz TVs as a jumping-off point to ensure they would optimise the consoles’ abilities to run at 120 frames per second (FPS), which translates to smoother visuals. If you’ve just secured yourself a PS5 and want to find the right TV to go with it, have a read of our round-up of the best 4K TVs for gaming below: Alex Lee 31 May 2022 15:30 1654003800 A sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been announced with a brand new trailer and release date scheduled for next year. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently shown as part of the Star Wars Celebration event that took place in May 2022, with fans treated to a new trailer showing returning characters such as Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1. If you want to find out when the game is being released, what platforms it will be available on and what to expect in the upcoming sequel then have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 31 May 2022 14:30 1654000200 ‘The Witcher 4’ news CD Projekt Red has officially announced that its next game in the Witcher series has entered pre-production. “We are very eager to revisit the universe which has shaped our history to such an extent” said Adam Kiciński, president of CD Projekt Red, in a recent blog post. The developer previously announced its work on a new Witcher game back in March on its Twitter page and website. At the same time it was also confirmed that the new Witcher series will use Unreal Engine 5 rather than the company’s own REDengine, which was used in previous Witcher games as well as Cyberpunk 2077. Alex Lee 31 May 2022 13:30 1653996600 Game could restock the PS5 soon (The Independent) Game has put all of its Horizon Forbidden West bundles back onto its website, but we can’t seem to add any of them to our basket at the moment. With the consoles coming back online, we should be seeing another restock at Game very soon. The cheapest bundle listed on its website is the Horizon Forbidden West bundle, which costs £499.99 (Game.co.uk) – this would make Game the cheapest place to buy the console if it does come back into stock. Alex Lee 31 May 2022 12:30 1653994800 When could Amazon restock the PS5? (iStock/The Independent) Yesterday morning, Amazon listed new PS5 bundles with Horizon Forbidden West. This is the first time the retailer has ever bundled the console with the game, so we’re hoping it will release standalone consoles when it drops this bundle as well. The bundle appearing on Amazon’s website has us hopeful for another restock at the retail juggernaut sometime this week, and we’re currently eyeing up a 1 June restock. We’ll let you know if the page populates with new information, but for now, add this thing to your wish list. Alex Lee 31 May 2022 12:00

