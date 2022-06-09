PS5 stock – live: Currys and BT bundles available now – how to buy a console

This is where you can buy the elusive console today (iStock / The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Currys, the BT Shop and The Game Collection. It has sold out at Very, Amazon, Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes and Studio. Read on for more information.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. We hope June continues that momentum, and so far things are looking good, with the PS5 regularly in stock at several retailers.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1654711349 Live blog signing off Today was another successful day when it comes to PS5 hunting. Bundles were available all day from Very, BT Shop and The Game Collection, while stock came and went at Amazon. Join us again tomorrow for another day of PS5 hunting, where we will bring you the very latest news on PS5 restocks in the UK and US, as soon as we have it. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 19:02 1654704053 When will Smyths Toys have a PS5 restock? Smyths Toys currently doesn’t have any PS5 stock on its website, or in any of its stores. However, the website states that a fresh delivery of PS5 disc edition consoles is expected in stock at some point before the end of June. That may sound vague, but it’s better than the estimate for the PS5 digital edition, which says “TBC 2022,” and has done for some time. Branches of Smyths Toys sometimes get small deliveries of PS5 consoles, and there’s a tool on the retailer’s website for checking when these are available. Currently, there’s no stock anywhere in the UK. Smyths Toys last had PS5 restocks on 17, 19 and 23 May. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 17:00 1654702253 Currys has three PS5 bundles in stock today Currys is another retailer to have PS5 stock available online today. However, these are all bundles and are priced from £649 to £709, so gamers looking to spend less (or pick up a console on its own) will have to look elsewhere. The first Currys bundle is priced at £649 and includes the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars, a white Dualsense controller and a Razer gaming headset. The second bundle is £669 and includes the same console, controller and headset, plus Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. Lastly, the third bundle is £709 and includes the console, controller and headset, plus Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars and Gran Turismo 7. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 16:30 1654698653 Read our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review As well as Horizon Forbidden West, another game often bundled with the PS5 at the moment is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This was one of our favourite games of 2021, and we liked it so much that it won a spot in our round-up of best PS5 games that year. Our reviewer said: “Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered…This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 15:30 1654695403 The PS5 has sold out again at Amazon A PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West landed on Amazon earlier today, but has now sold out. That same bundle is still available at the BT Shop, albeit for BT customers only, and bundles are also still available at Very and The Game Collection. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 14:36 1654695053 Which retailer sells the cheapest PS5 bundle? As we’ve addressed before, retailers very rarely sell the PS5 console on its own. This is likely a bid to stop scalpers from buying up multiple consoles and selling them for a profit, as including several games and an extra controller – which don’t command a premium on the second-hand market – eats into their profit margin. Sony’s own PS Direct store sometimes has consoles available on their own, but they sell out very quickly. Instead, gamers are left to find the cheapest bundle they can, which for a while now has been the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West. Right now, the honour of cheapest PS5 bundle goes to Amazon and BT, who both have the console and game for £499.99. But, as always, only BT customers can use the BT Shop, and only Prime members can buy a PS5 from Amazon. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 14:30 1654691453 F1 2022 release date for PS5 F1 fans don’t have long to wait for the next instalment of EA’s official game, called F1 2022, which is coming to the PS5 on 1 July. Conveniently, that’s the Friday of the British Grand Prix weekend, so you might need to set up a second television to make the most of a busy weekend of Formula One action. If you want to hear more about what’s coming to the game, have a read of our article below: Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 13:30 1654687853 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Has our blog helped you get your hands on a PS5? Are you now eager for more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the email features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 12:30 1654684253 Read our Horizon Forbidden West review Since it’s being bundled with just about every PS5 console deal at the moment, we thought we’d share our review of Horizon Forbidden West. In our review, we said: “Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.” Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 11:30 1654681026 The PS5 is now in stock at Amazon As expected, Amazon has just had a PS5 console restock. This is the disc edition console and it is bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99. This matches the current-cheapest PS5 bundle, which is offered at the same price by BT, but in that case only BT customers can get their hands on it. The bundle at Amazon is available for all Prime members, while stocks last. Alistair Charlton 8 June 2022 10:37

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Currys and BT bundles available now – how to buy a console