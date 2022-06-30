PS5 stock – live: Currys and AO restocks available now – how to buy a console

On the hunt for a PS5? Here’s where you can buy it today (The Independent)

Update 30 June: The PS5 is in stock at Argos, AO, Currys and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. It has sold out at Very and ShopTo. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge and over 100 restocks in all – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we reach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection, being in stock for much of the last few weeks. We hope this momentum continues as we head into July.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1656575209 Good morning Morning all, and welcome back to another day here on the PS5 live blog. There have been a few changes overnight, with retailers selling out of consoles. But we’re happy to report that the PS5 is still available to buy today, as long as you don’t mind paying a bit extra for a bundle – because, yes, the console on its own is still almost impossible to find. Stay tuned for more news on PS5 availability in the UK and US, as soon as we have it. Alistair Charlton 30 June 2022 08:46 1656518966 Live blog signing off That brings another day to a close, and as we pull down the Indybest shutters for the evening we can report that the PS5 is still available, albeit as part of various bundles, at Argos, Currys, Very, AO and ShopTo, as well as the BT Shop for existing BT broadband customers. Every bundle comes with Horizon Forbidden West, and some come with various other games, as well as additional Dualsense controllers and wireless gaming headsets. While the PS5 is stated as being available at Argos, the retailer’s system means consoles are only available for delivery or collection within certain postcodes – so you’ll have to enter a few local postcodes to find out if stock is available near you. We’ll be back again tomorrow for another day of PS5 hunting. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 17:09 1656518401 F1 2022 is out this week Just in time for the British Grand Prix this weekend, the latest Formula One game from EA Sports, called F1 2022, will be released on Friday, 1 July. For everything you need to know about the upcoming racing game, have a read of our guide below: Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 17:00 1656516601 How the new PS Plus subscription works Earlier in June, Playstation rolled out its updated PS Plus subscription service, giving players three different tiers of service to choose from. The “essential” tier works in much the same way as it did previously, giving players access to online multiplayer as well as a few free games each month. The next tier, “extra”, is where the service deviates a little from before, by offering subscribers a chance to play an extensive library of titles as part of the service, much like Xbox Game Pass. Finally the “premium” tier gives players a chance to trial games before purchasing, and also grants access to an even wider catalogue of Playstation games, old and new. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 16:30 1656513061 These are the best games for your new PS5 Wondering what games are worth picking up for the PS5? We have just the list for you. Not only have some of these games received a visual upgrade with improved loading times, they’ve also made excellent use of the PS5’s additional hardware capabilities, such as dualsense controller support and storage optimisation for the SSD. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 15:31 1656512180 Read our review of the Scuf reflex PS5 controller If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, and fancy something other than Sony’s own Dualsense gamepad, then we recommend you read our review of the Scuf reflex. This controller offers a truly personal experience, says our reviewer, but at £199.99 (Scufgaming.com) they represent a serious investment. Are they worth it? Our reviewer played a variety of games with the controller and said: “The Scuf reflex is an impressive controller. It feels as good in your hands as an official controller while offering additional benefits, such as extra triggers and an improved grip. Given the price tag, it’s not going to suit everyone, and for the occasional player, the extra triggers are nice but far from essential. “That said, if you play a lot of games and you want the convenience that comes with the Scuf reflex, it’s worth the investment. It’s hard to go back to a regular PS5 controller after using this.” You can read the full IndyBest review here: Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 15:16 1656511201 The best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment of the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare. While the logo and name were revealed back in April, the developer Infinity Ward has now announced its release date – and fans will be pleased to know they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the game. Even less if they order early, as pre-orders entitled gamers to trying out the game’s multiplayer ahead of release. If you want to find the best pre-order deals on Modern Warfare 2 for consoles and PC, as well as how to access the early beta, then have a read of our article below: Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 15:00 1656509401 Has Argos sold out again already? Argos had a PS5 restock earlier today, but it now looks like the £499.99 disc edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West has already sold out in some locations. As we have said many times before, the way Argos restocks PS5 consoles makes it tricky to say if stock is really available or not. We saw consoles available for collection and delivery for two postcodes earlier, but now they are both showing as out-of-stock. Some readers might still be able to see consoles available to them, while others will be in the same situation we are. As such, we can only say that PS5 consoles appear to be available at Argos, but stock levels vary by geographical location. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 14:30 Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 14:00 1656505801 When will Smyths Toys have a PS5 restock? There is currently no PS5 stock available on the Smyths Toys website, but it says more consoles should be coming in July. This applies to the PS5 disc edition on its own, as well as a handful of disc edition bundles. The cheaper PS5 digital edition hasn’t been available at Smyths Toys for quite some time, and the website only says vaguely that more stock will arrive at some point in 2022. Alistair Charlton 29 June 2022 13:30

