PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Game and BT – how to buy

Amazon has blessed us with a bundle drop this morning (iStock / The Independent)

UPDATE (16.06.2022): The PS5 is still in stock at Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan. It is sold out at Amazon and EE, but could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.

Thankfully, the situation has massively improved in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1655366812 These PS5 bundles are available at Game today Game is one of several retailers to have PS5 bundles available to buy online today. All of these bundles include the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West. The cheapest bundle, which includes just the console and the game, is priced at £519.98, or adding a second Dualsense controller takes the price to £579.97, and adding Gran Turismo 7 on top of that bumps the price up to £639.96. Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 09:06 1655365241 Good morning, PS5 hunters Good morning and welcome back to another day of live blogging. PS5 consoles are currently available as a part of bundles from several retailers today, including Game and the BT Shop. Stay tuned, as we’ll be bringing you all of the latest news on PS5 restocks in the UK and US throughout the day. Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 08:40 1655310296 Live blog signing off That brings another day of PS5 hunting to a close. And, while a restock of consoles at Amazon and EE soon ran dry, we’re please to report that console bundles are currently still available at Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan. We’ll be back again tomorrow, ready to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news, across the UK and US, as soon as we have it. Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 17:24 1655308923 Argos is expected to restock this week As we predicted earlier this week, the good folks at the PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account revealed on Tuesday that Argos is planning to have a PS5 restock sometime this week. It is claims Argos received a shipment of the rare PS5 digital edition on 14 June, and will receive a delivery of the disc edition console on Friday, 17 June. With this information, we can expect to see Argos make its consoles available over the weekend, or early next week. Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 17:02 1655306177 Hughes has a PS5 bundle in stock We’ve just spotted that Hughes has a PS5 console bundle in stock and available to order online now. This £639.94 bundle includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Fifa 22 and Resident Evil: Village, two additional Dualsense controllers and the official PS5 media remote. Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 16:16 1655305203 Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 16:00 1655301603 Does Smyths Toys have any PS5 stock in-store? Like Game, Smyths Toys sometimes has PS5 consoles on its shelves for walk-in shoppers to buy. But these consoles are few and far between, with just a handful of stores currently showing stock. These are: Ballymena

Bangor

Boucher Road

Derry/Londonderry

Forestside

Newry

Newtownabbey Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 15:00 1655300163 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 14:36 1655298436 PS5 sells out at Amazon and EE The Amazon restock of PS5 consoles that landed this morning has now sold out. The consoles were available for a good few hours, which is far better than the blink-and-you-miss-it antics we’re used to seeing with restocks at Amazon. EE’s shop, which sells PS5 consoles to existing customers with a 12-month payment plan, has also now sold out. The PS5 remains in stock at Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan. Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 14:07 1655298003 PS5 consoles are available at some Game stores today The PlayStation is still tricky to find in-store. But we have some good news today, as some branches of Game have a handful of consoles on their shelves and ready for walk-in customers to buy. Each Game store has a Twitter account, which is used to tell followers when PS5 consoles are in stock. This Twitter list shows every tweet from every store, so is the best place to keep an eye on stock. Here’s a list of Game branch we’ve seen with PS5 consoles in stock today: St Austell Sports Direct

Stafford (disc and digital edition)

Peterborough Queensgate

Corby (digital edition with Horizon Forbidden West) Alistair Charlton 15 June 2022 14:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Game and BT – how to buy