PS5 stock – live: BT, EE and Currys restocks available now, Amazon could drop next

This is where you can buy a PS5 right now (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE, the BT Shop and Currys. It could restock at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.

Last week, we saw one of the biggest drops on record, with nine retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1653984035 PS5 stock trackers, activate Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another day of console stock tracking with your favourite PS5 liveblog. We’re back and ready to help you all secure a console. There aren’t as many bundles available this morning, with both AO and Very selling out last night, but we should hopefully be seeing more consoles drop at Game soon. Right now, you can buy the PS5 from EE, the BT Shop, Currys and The Game Collection. We’ll explain how and what the best deals are over the course of the morning, as well as bring you news on any fresh restocks. Stay tuned. Alex Lee 31 May 2022 09:00 1653928227 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events All righty, that’s us done for today. While there were no new stock drops for us to bite on, there are still a bunch of consoles available from five different retailers right now. You can currently buy the PS5 from AO, Very, EE, the BT Shop, Currys and The Game Collection. None of them peaked your interest? We’ll be back here tomorrow morning for even more PS5 restock tracking action. Chat to you all then! Alex Lee 30 May 2022 17:30 1653926457 Where can you buy the PS5 at its cheapest price today? As we’ve been doing over the past couple of weeks, we’ve got a leaderboard here of all the retailers currently in stock, organised from cheapest to most expensive. There aren’t any retailers currently selling the standalone console, so you’ll have to opt for the cheapest bundle or the one that’s most attractive to you in terms of games and accessories. Here’s your list. (The Independent) Here’s where you can buy a PS5 today – from cheapest to most expensive BT Shop : £499.99 – Horizon Forbidden West PS5 disc edition bundle – only available to BT Broadband customers – get an access code through the MyBT portal

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 disc edition bundle – only available to BT Broadband customers – get an access code through the MyBT portal Very : £538.98 – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 disc edition bundle

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 disc edition bundle EE : £582 – Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle with an extra dualsense controller

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle with an extra dualsense controller AO : £619 – Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 PS5 disc edition bundle

Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 PS5 disc edition bundle Currys : £649 – Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars, extra controller and Razer headset bundle

Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars, extra controller and Razer headset bundle The Game Collection: £659.99 –Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction bundle We’ll update this list throughout the day as bundles come in and out of stock. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 17:00 1653924630 The PS5 dualsense controller is on sale right now For those of you who have just picked up a PS5 from one of the drops today, we have some good news for you. The PS5 dualsense controller is currently on sale at Amazon. There is a limited time deal on the midnight black dualsense controller, giving shoppers a 21 per cent saving, bringing the price down to £46.99. If you need a second controller, this is the best time to buy it. We never see the controllers on sale. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 16:30 1653921030 Can you buy the PS5 digital edition console anywhere right now? Not at the moment. As usual, the PS5 digital edition console is ridiculously hard to secure, despite Sony recently releasing PS5 digital edition bundles with Horizon Forbidden West. Most retailers are currently selling the game with the disc edition console instead of the digital. It’s always been tricky trying to secure a digital edition console, with Sony reportedly distributing 75 per cent disc edition consoles and 25 per cent digital consoles. We’ll let you know if we see any come back into stock. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 15:30 1653917430 Here’s when the next PlayStation State of Play event is taking place A new live-stream event has been announced by Playstation and it promises to be packed full of new trailers and details of new PS5 games for 2022. According to a post on the Playstation Blog, the full show will run for nearly 30 minutes and will feature “exciting reveals from third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2” as well as other upcoming games for the Playstation 5. To find out more about the next State of Play event, what time it starts in the UK, how to watch and what games we’re expecting to see, have a read of our article below: Alex Lee 30 May 2022 14:30 1653913830 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? Not feeling any of those PS5 bundles but still want to buy a next-gen console? The Xbox series X is currently in stock at a number of retailers right now, and it’s easier to buy than ever before. So who has the best deal? Right now, it’s Argos, who is currently selling the Xbox series X for £499.99 – the recommended retail price. For more info, check out our Xbox series X restock guide below. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 13:30 1653908814 An Amazon PS5 restock could take place very, very soon (The Independent) It looks like Amazon might be dropping the newest official Sony Horizon Forbidden West bundle in the near future. The retailer has just added the bundle to its website, so we’re hopefully going to see the retailer go live with stock soon. It could restock on Wednesday 1 June, so keep your eyes peeled. We’ll update you with any more news. It hasn’t been populated with any details yet, but you can view the new Amazon listing for photographic evidence. Add it to your wish list now, so you can check out more easily when it comes into stock. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 12:06 1653907857 Game could also restock the PS5 console today So, those are the five retailers with PS5s currently in stock right now, but could anyone else drop the elusive console? We’re expecting another restock from Game later today. The retailer has recently got into the habit of listing consoles online between Monday and Thursday, then taking the bundles down on Friday. If it sticks to its recent pattern, we could see more of them drop today. We expect Game bundles to cost anywhere between £550 and £650 – the retailer rarely ever sells consoles on their own, sadly. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 11:50 1653906057 This Currys PS5 bundle comes with a bunch of games and accessories We’ve got all the intel on the next stock drops (The Independent) Currys still has three bundles in stock, and they’ve been available to buy since 25 May. The cheapest bundle costs £649 and comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, an extra dualsense controller and a Razer headset. It costs a lot, but it’s pretty worth it if you’re after a decent starter kit – two controllers, a headset and two 2022 games is nothing to sniff at. Alex Lee 30 May 2022 11:20

