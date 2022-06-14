PS5 stock – live: BT and Game restocks available now – what’s the best deal on the console?

Here’s where you can buy a PS5 today (the Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Game, BT Shop, Studio, EE, The Game Collection and Scan. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.

Wipe your eyes and blink several times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1655193630 G’morning PS5 hunters Hello PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PlayStation 5 restock liveblog. We’re back for another day of stock hunting, ready to secure you all a next-gen console. While there are a lot of consoles available right now, they are all being sold in a bundle, and some of them are pretty pricey. We’re going to break down each bundle, starting from the cheapest one this morning., as well as bring you the latest restock news. Stay tuned and let’s find ourselves a PS5 console. Alex Lee 14 June 2022 09:00 1655137850 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events All righty, we haven’t had any new stock drops today, but we also haven’t had any retailers sell out. If you’re still after the PS5, then it is still in stock at Game, EE, BT Shop, Studio and Scan. If you’re looking for a standalone console or the digital edition console, you’re out of luck. We’ll be back here hunting those down tomorrow though, so join us back here then! Ciao for now. Alex Lee 13 June 2022 17:30 1655134850 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? While it’s getting easier to buy a PS5, it’s been incredibly easy to buy Sony’s rival console for a good few months now, and we’re not just talking bundles either. The Xbox series X is currently in stock at a number of retailers right now, with no extras, no increased costs or anything of the sort. Interested? Have a read of our article below. Alex Lee 13 June 2022 16:40 1655131250 When could Amazon restock the PS5? (The Independent) Amazon last restocked the PS5 on 8 June, so we aren’t expecting another drop for a couple of weeks now (at the earliest). Amazon typically restocks the PS5 once a month, but it used to restock once every two weeks. With the stock situation improving across the board, we might see Amazon return to that previous restock pattern of once every two weeks. We’ve got our fingers crossed! Alex Lee 13 June 2022 15:40 1655124050 When could Argos restock the PS5? Sometime this week, we’re hoping to see Argos restock the PS5, but don’t get your hopes up for a smooth process when buying your console. Argos probably has the worst website out of all the retailers when it comes to buying a PS5. It doesn’t show you where stock is available, you have to search town by town to find one near you. We’d recommend downloading the Argos app as it seems to provide a more reliable check out experience. Alex Lee 13 June 2022 13:40 1655121658 The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo The PS5 has just dropped at ShopTo, and the retailer is offering up an interesting array of “create your own” bundles. They each cost £508.85, and you can pick and choose between different extras. You can get a PS5 disc edition console with either: Gran Turismo 7

