PS5 stock – live: Argos restock available now – how to buy the console

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Argos. It could restock at Very, Currys and PlayStation Direct this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking doubtful at the moment.

Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1652169059 The PS5 is now in stock at Argos Goooooooooood morning folks and what a glorious morning it is. As we predicted, the PS5 is now in stock at Argos. As usual, it’s a region by region drop, so you might see one store go live before yours and all you can do is refresh the page. Only the disc edition PS5 console is currently available to buy, not the digital edition console. Reports suggest that Argos started dropping the PS5 at around 12.30am this morning, so the restock started fairly early. Most stores went live at around 8.30am however, so you’ve still got time if your store hasn’t gone green just yet. Argos restocks aren’t the easiest to get your head around, so we’ll be handing out some tips in our next few posts. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 08:50 1652113838 PS5 stock trackers, signing off All righty folks, that’s it for another day of console stock tracking. Only one retailer drop today, but at least it was something! We don’t tend to see restocks on a Monday morning, so this one from ShopTo was a pleasant surprise. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 17:30 1652110238 Best PS5 headset Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories. Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful. “It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.” Alex Lee 9 May 2022 16:30 1652106638 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Enjoying these stock updates? Managed to buy a console? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 15:30 1652103038 When could Argos restock the PS5? If you’re on the hunt for a standalone console, then Argos is another retailer to bookmark. The retailer last restocked the PS5 on Saturday 23 April and before that on Tuesday 12 April. If it sticks to that restock pattern, we could potentially see another restock sometime this week. Be warned though, it’s incredibly difficult to buy a PS5 from Argos, who tends to drop the console for a select few customers at around 4am. Your best bet is always going in-store when it comes to Argos drops. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 14:30 1652099738 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? The Xbox series X is far easier to buy than the PS5 these days. Several retailers have the console in stock compared to just one (ShopTo) for the PS5. But some of them are sold in bundles, upping the price. If you want to find out how to get the best deal on the Xbox series X, we’d recommend heading on over to our Xbox series X restock guide for the most up to date information. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 13:35 1652096438 When could PS Direct restock the PS5? (Independent) PlayStation Direct is another retailer we have our eye on this week. The retailer last dropped the console on Wednesday 20 April. Before that, it dropped consoles on Thursday 7 April. If it sticks to that twice monthly restock pattern, then there’s a chance we could see consoles drop this week, too. But hold up, you could get exclusive access to buy it before everyone else. How? Pray tell. Basically, you have to register your interest on the PlayStation Direct website. If you’re one of the chosen ones, you’ll get an email the day before a drop. You’ll still be able to buy a PS5 from PS Direct even if you don’t get an invitation, it’s just that it will be more competitive because you’ll be fighting with everyone else after the invitation window has closed. It’s still the best place to buy a standalone console, however. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 12:40 1652094038 When could Currys restock the PS5? Currys is one of the more probable retailers to restock the console this week. The only issue is that it only sells bundles, and they’re not cheap. The last Currys restock took place on 12 April, and we usually see restocks take place once every four weeks. All the PS5 disc edition console bundles contained a Logitech G435 Headset, a WD SN850 1TB M.2 SSD and an extra controller in either white or starlight blue, as well as a copy of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West or both. That’s a lot of stuff, so it’s no surprise that the bundles were priced between £749 and £799. The bundle in stock at ShopTo this morning was far cheaper than any sold on the Currys website, so well done if you secured one. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 12:00 1652091560 ShopTo PS5 stock sells out Aaaaaand that’s it! The PS5 is now sadly sold out at ShopTo. We hope some of you managed to pick up the bundle, it seemed like a pretty good deal from our analysis. Most retailers only stock bundles at RRP (Game, for example), so it’s nice to see retailers actually give customers a discount. Stay tuned for more restock predictions and news. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 11:19 1652090438 PS5 price – how much do you save with the ShopTo bundle? The PS5 disc edition costs around £449.99, so how much are you saving by buying the Skywalker Saga bundle at ShopTo? You’ll be paying around £90 extra for a second dualsense controller and a copy of Skywalker Saga. ShopTo us currently selling the game on its own for £38.85 and the dualsense controller on its own for £59.85. In reality, that’s about an £8.70 saving, which isn’t bad at all. Alex Lee 9 May 2022 11:00

