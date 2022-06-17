PS5 stock – live: Argos and Game restocks available now

Bundles. Bundles as far as the eye can see. (iStock/The Independent)

Update 17 June: The PS5 is in stock at Game and The Game Collection. It is sold out at Argos, the BT Shop, Amazon, Scan, and EE. Read on for more information.

The PS5 is a year and half old, but for much of its short little life Sony’s latest console has been notoriously difficult to get hold of.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

The Argos PS5 restock happened… sort of Of course, every day is joyous when you live in Newport, but today especially so. The Argos at Newport's Measglas Retail Park reports that it has some stock of the disc edition of the PlayStation 5. (The Independent) As we write, it seems to have flickered back out of stock. Sometimes returns get relisted online. We're expecting a proper, full-throated restock from Argos any day now. Steve Hogarty 17 June 2022 09:16 1655453025 Rise and shine, PlayStation hunters Good morning! And welcome back to another thrilling day of chasing PlayStation 5 consoles. The PS5 is currently available as a part of a bundle from several retailers today, including Game and The Game Collection. Stick with us if you're searching for a lone console or the digital edition, as we'll be bringing you all of the latest news on PS5 restocks in the UK and US throughout the day. Steve Hogarty 17 June 2022 09:03 1655396443 Live blog signing off That brings another day of PS5 shopping to a close. As we leave you this evening, we can report that consoles are still available at PS Direct, as well as Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan. We also believe some stock remains at Argos too, but as ever, the retailer's website makes it tricky to understand availability if no consoles are in stock in your local area. For those who want a console on its own, PS Direct is the place to go. If you're having a massive bundle full of games, then The Game Collection has an offer with no fewer than seven games. Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 17:20 1655393443 Here's when the overhauled PlayStation Plus service will go live in your region (iStock/The Independent) If you're wondering when the overhauled PS Plus subscription service will go live in your country, Playstation has staggered its release in different regions. The first wave was activated in Asia on 24 May, followed by Japan on 2 June. The service then launched in North and South America on 13 June, and finally it will come to the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on 23 June. Once the service has gone live, players that already have a PS Plus subscription will automatically be enrolled onto the essential tier. The highest tier of the Playstation Plus service will cost £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly or £99.99 per year. At this tier, Playstation users will have access to the essential and extra tier perks with the added benefit of 340 more games from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP generations of console. We've written a guide to what you can expect from all three tiers of PS Plus when it launches in the UK. Have a read of it below: Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 16:30 1655386243 This PS5 bundle from Scan is available now Scan has the most expensive PS5 bundle available at the moment. Even though it's the most expansive PS5 bundle out there right now, it's actually still a pretty good deal. In return for your £703.99, you get a PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, plus a midnight black dualsense controller and a 1TB WD SN850 SSD with a Sabrent heatsink. The best bit of kit is that WD 1TB SSD with a heatsink, which usually costs £125 on its own, and features in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories . This bundle is available now for a hefty £703.99. Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 14:30 1655382643 These branches of Smyths Toys have PS5 stock today Although the virtual shelves of its online store are empty, Smyths Toys currently has a handful of PS5 consoles available at its physical stores. According to a stock-checking tool on the retailer's website, each of the follow stores has over 15 PS5 consoles in stock and ready to buy right now. Those stores are: Bangor (NI)

Forestside

Newry

Boucher Road

Newtownabbey

Ballymena

Derry/Londonderry These consoles are all the disc versions of the PS5, priced at £449.99, as the cheaper digital edition (£359.99) is currently out of stock just about everywhere. Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 13:30 1655380600 The PS5 is in stock at PS Direct has opened, meaning you’ll be able to buy standalone disc and digital edition consoles within the next few minutes, as well as Horizon Forbidden West bundles. If you haven’t secured yourself a PS5 yet, and want to buy one without any extras, this is your best chance. You will need your PSN credentials and your credit card at hand. Alex Lee 16 June 2022 12:56 1655379043 This is the day when Amazon almost always has fresh PS5 stock Amazon almost always restocks its PS5 supplies on a Wednesday. In fact, according to our PS5 stock tracking database, the last eight Amazon restocks, stretching back to 19 January, all took place on a Wednesday. We saw a couple of restocks on a Tuesday and Thursday over the Christmas period, but otherwise every PS5 restock between July and December also landed on a Wednesday. So, while we can’t be certain that the middle of next week will see more PS5 stock arrive, we wouldn’t bet against it. Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 12:30 1655375442 Read out review of Horizon Forbidden West for the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States. We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered. While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?” Alistair Charlton 16 June 2022 11:30

