PS5 stock – live: Argos and AO could restock consoles this week – what to know

UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and AO this week. Read on for more information.

Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1648626331 Morning, PS5 trackers Good morning everybody! We’re back with the PS5 liveblog in full swing! We’re slowly crawling our way towards the end of the month and we still remain hopeful that we’ll see some new drops from Argos and AO but we’ll be keeping an eye on all the big retailers to see which one will be next to supply the elusive console. Jasper Pickering 30 March 2022 08:45 1648571433 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events We’re crawling to the end of March now and, cor, hasn’t this week been terrible so far? We haven’t had a single PS5 restock, and we’ve got two days left of the month to go. But we’re not giving up. No sirree. We’ll be back tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action and we’re praying that we’ll finally get some PS5 stock news to report on. Have a great evening and we’ll chat to you then. Alex Lee 29 March 2022 17:30 1648569333 Register your interest at PS Direct (Independent) Gamers in the UK can register their interest to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct. This gives people the chance to receive an exclusive invitation to bag the next-gen console directly from Sony. All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am. Frustratingly though, PS Direct drops have slowed to a crawl, and there was only one restock in January, one in February and one earlier this month. You know that if Sony’s own store is having supply issues, things are still seriously bad. Things could start to pick up in April though as we head into the second quarter. PS Direct is still the best place to buy a standalone PS5 console without any extras, so it’s well worth registering your interest on the site. We received an exclusive invitation earlier this month ourselves, just by entering our PSN credentials into the form. Alex Lee 29 March 2022 16:55 1648566333 ‘Crusader Kings’ PS5 release time The long awaited console edition of Crusader Kings III is nearly here with updated versions available on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Game Pass. Crusader Kings III has been out on PC since September 2020 but the game is now scheduled to be released on 29 March 2022 (today) on both Playstation and Xbox. According to a page listing on the Playstation Store, Crusader Kings (£44.99, Playstation.com) will be going live at 5pm UK time. Players can download the game to their respective consoles ahead of time but it won’t be playable until it hits that launch time. You can read more about the game below: Alex Lee 29 March 2022 16:05 1648564214 PS Plus and PS Now merge to create all new three-tier PlayStation service launching in June It’s official! Ps Plus and PS Now are merging, bringing the cloud gaming subscription service directly into PS Plus. The all new and improved Playstation Plus will be launching in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”. The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer the same service, with access to cloud saves, multiplayer and two free games per month. But if it’s the pricier tiers you’re interested in, have a read of our explainer below: Alex Lee 29 March 2022 15:30 1648563333 PS5 vs Xbox series X Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide. “Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X. Alex Lee 29 March 2022 15:15 1648560300 Where to buy the Xbox series X It hasn’t been an easy road for Sony fans in the last few months as they watch retailers big and small load up on Xbox series X consoles, so we wouldn’t blame you if you hopped over to the dark side. If you’re desperately craving a next-gen console, then we’d recommend heading over to our Xbox series X restock guide, where we’ve outlined who has the console in stock right now and where you can buy it at the best price. Alex Lee 29 March 2022 14:25 1648557333 ‘Dying Light 2’ PS5 review These past few months have been particularly busy for game releases with the launch of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring. It’s never been a better time to launch your career as a professional PS5 stock hunter. Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this year that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre. In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. “Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.” Alex Lee 29 March 2022 13:35 1648554333 Best PS5 games OK, so you might not have managed to buy the PS5 just yet, but there’s no harm in browsing the games on offer right now. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse. In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.” Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said. Alex Lee 29 March 2022 12:45 1648551333 Should you buy the disc or the digital edition console? There are two versions of the PS5 to choose from: one with a disc drive (plainly called the PS5) and one without (called the PS5 digital edition). If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to plump for the digital edition as it’s slightly cheaper. Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. You won’t be able to play second hand games though, which if we’re being cynical is an entirely intended side effect of the shift towards digital-only consoles. The normal, disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359. Alex Lee 29 March 2022 11:55

