UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and AO before before the end of this week. Read on for more information.

Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In March we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos. It’s the last day of the month, but we could still see a couple more restocks before we roll into April.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Show latest update 1648713531 Where might the PS5 restock today? As with yesterday, our eyes are firmly on both Argos and AO for last-minute March restocks before we roll into April tomorrow. Argos last had a PS5 restock on 11 March and before that we saw one in January and one in February. Meanwhile, AO last had a restock, which was limited to a console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, on 8 March. Before that, AO had PS5 restocks on 21 January and 18 February. We’ll have news on these restocks – and any others that come along by surprise – as soon as they happen. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 08:58 1648712410 Good morning Morning PS5 hunters! Welcome back to another day of PS5 restocking news from the IndyBest team. It’s the last day of March but we’re hoping to see a couple of restocks today before we roll into April. Keep an eye on this live blog for all of the latest UK PS5 restocking news throughout the day. Alistair Charlton 31 March 2022 08:40 1648657883 PS5 tracker, signing off That’s all from us today! Still no updates from Argos and AO but we’re hoping that tomorrow will bring better fortune before the month closes out. Even if you weren’t lucky enough to bag a new PS5 this month, your chances will be much better in April where we can expect to see plenty of console drops from all the major retailers. We’ll be back first thing to help with all your Playstation-related needs! Jasper Pickering 30 March 2022 17:31 1648655515 Free PS Plus games for April announced PS5 users can look forward to Hood: Outlaws and Legends (£15.99, Playstation.com) a 4 vs 4 medieval heist-em-up where teams must work against each other to steal from the rich. Over on the PS4, players can enjoy Slay the Spire (£19.99, Playstation.com), a critically acclaimed roguelike deck-building card game where players must ascend an ever-changing tower. Finally PS4 gamers can also enjoy Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (£24.99, Playstation.com), a remake of the cult classic PS2 game of Nickelodeon’s most famous sponge. The games will be available through PS Plus on 5 April 2022. Jasper Pickering 30 March 2022 16:51 1648654043 Can you expand PS5 storage? PS5 gamers can expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £160 (Currys.co.uk). “A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.” Want an external PS5 SSD? Take a look at our best PS5 accessories for our top pick. Jasper Pickering 30 March 2022 16:27 1648650443 Best 4K TVs for gaming While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile. We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400. These are the 9 best 4K TVs for a needle-sharp viewing experience. Jasper Pickering 30 March 2022 15:27 1648646903 Best PS5 games We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse while you eagerly await to get your hands on the new console. In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.” Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said. 