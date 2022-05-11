PS5 stock – live: Amazon sells out as ShopTo restock still available – how to get the console

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (Sony / The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at ShopTo after selling out at PlayStation Direct and Game. A restock quickly sold out today at Amazon. It could restock at Currys later this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking like a quieter month so far.

Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Show latest update 1652255326 Stock arrives at Amazon (briefly) Amazon had a surprise PS5 restock this morning, with both the PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles available. However, as is often the case with Amazon restocks, the consoles sold out very quickly. As far as we can see, the PS5 digital edition has once again sold out, and just one example of the PS5 disc edition remains. We have seen issues with putting consoles into baskets, although there has been some success reported by shoppers on Twitter. Alistair Charlton 11 May 2022 08:48 1652200242 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events Whew, what a day. We weren’t expecting it to be this busy, but Game made an unexpected appearance, joining the predicted restocks from PlayStation Direct and Argos . Still haven’t managed to buy a console? There are still several bundles in stock at Game right now. If you aren’t after a bundle, we’ll be back online tomorrow morning to bring you through even more restocks. Catch ya then! Alex Lee 10 May 2022 17:30 1652198442 PS5 vs Xbox series X Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide. “Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 17:00 1652194842 Sony has missed its PS5 sales target If you want to see how dire the state of the PS5 stock situation is right now, you just have to take a look at Sony’s official sales figures. The company only shipped 2 million consoles this financial quarter – 3.3 million down on its target. That’s not because consumer demand is low either, it’s clearly still very high, it’s just that Sony hasn’t been able to manufacture enough of them. Here’s a document with all the financial figures in detail if you’re keen on the numbers. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 16:00 1652191238 Best PS5 games Congrats to anyone who managed to buy the PS5 this morning. With the console now on its way, you’re probably going to want to buy some games to go with your new machine. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse. One of these is the bestselling Elden Ring (£49.99, Currys.co.uk). “Elden Ring offers plenty of challenges for players, while its improved combat mechanics and traversal provide ample opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with the genre. If this is your first FromSoftware game and you relish a challenge, then there has never been a better time to jump in,” our writer said in their review. Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West (£54, Amazon.co.uk) is “one of the most detailed, rich and fascinating depictions of a post-apocalyptic future, not to mention one of the PS5’s best-looking games to date”. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 15:00 1652189567 The PS5 is back in stock at ShopTo UPDATE 14:33: This bundle has now sold out, but there are still more bundles available on the retailer’s website, though not as cheap as the one below. ShopTo has just found a bunch of new PS5 bundles hiding in a cupboard somewhere. The cheapest bundle is the disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. It costs £499.99 – that’s £20 cheaper than the same bundle at Game! Alex Lee 10 May 2022 14:32 1652187627 When could Smyths Toys restock the PS5? (Smyths Toys) We aren’t expecting to see another Smyths Toys restock for a good few weeks now, seeing as it only recently dropped the console on 3 May, though we might see one more drop this month if the little “expected in stock” notice is to be believed. Don’t take too much notice of the note though, it’s usually just a placeholder and changes frequently. We tend to see Smyths Toys restock once every four weeks, and a pattern is a better indicator than an ever-changing disclaimer. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 14:00 1652184000 On the hunt for the Xbox series X? It’s already been a pretty successful morning here on the PS5 liveblog, but it’s been a successful year for the Xbox series X, which has been readily available throughout 2022. If you’re looking for the best deal on the Xbox series X – bundle or standalone (yes, those exist in the world of Xbox), you’ll want to hop on over to our Xbox restock guide for all the latest info. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 13:00 1652182242 Is ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ any good? Pretty much all the bundles at Game come with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, but is the game any good? According to our review of the game, it darn sure is. “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said in their review of the game. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered,” they add. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 12:30 1652180442 PS Direct is the best place to buy a standalone PS5 console The digital edition console at PlayStation Direct has now sold out, but the PS5 disc edition console is still in stock. Just a friendly reminder – the PS5 is rarely ever sold on its own, with most retailers opting to bundle it with games and accessories for a premium, making PS Direct one of the best place to buy the console. Alex Lee 10 May 2022 12:00

