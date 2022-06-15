PS5 stock – live: Amazon restock available now – how to buy one

UPDATE (15.06.2022): The PS5 is in stock at Amazon, Game, BT Shop, EE, The Game Collection and Scan. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.
Wipe your eyes and blink several times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.
Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.
Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Amazon drops PS5 stock
Good morning PS5 hunters, I come with excellent news. Amazon has dropped a PS5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99. The online giant last restocked the console on 8 June, so this drop is earlier than expected (it usually restocks once every couple of weeks).
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Whew, it’s been a busy day of restocking action, mainly thanks to Very, who kindly restocked the standalone disc edition console, as well as the digital edition console, which is rarely ever in stock.
When will Currys restock the PS5?
Currys seems to have an abundance of expensive console bundles, but it doesn’t always put them on sale. We last saw them available to buy on Friday last week, but it tends to take them down and give them a rest – they rarely ever sell out.
We’re expecting Currys to go live with more console bundles this week, but as always, they will cost £640 and above.
‘Resident Evil 7’ PS5 upgrade out now
Earlier this year, Sony announced that Resident Evil 7 (2017), Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020) would be making their way onto the PS5, and today is finally the day.
If you own the PS4 versions of the above games, you’ll be able to upgrade them to the PS5 version through the PlayStation Store. It supports ray tracing, 3D Audio and support for the dualsense wireless controllers.
It comes a week after PlayStation State of Play, when Resident Evil 4 was announced, and is set for release in 2023.
Best PS5 games: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’
There’s a reason why Horizon Forbidden West is constantly top of the game charts, and that’s because every single retailer is bundling the console with it. But is the game actually any good?
Well, the game actually appears in our round-up of the best PS5 games, with our writer saying that “it’s one of Guerilla Games’ most detailed, rich and fascinating depictions of a post-apocalyptic future, not to mention one of the PS5’s best-looking games to date.”
This Game Collection bundle comes with seven different games
That PS5 bundle with a raft of games still available to buy at The Game Collection. Not all of them are next-gen titles, so you might want to give this one a miss, but if any of the games in this bundle catch your eye, it could be a worthwhile purchase.
For £659.95, you can get a PS5 disc edition console with the following games:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Steelbook Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Subnautica: Below Zero
The PS5 is in stock at Studio
The PS5 is also in stock at Studio. It’s far from the cheapest PS5 bundle available right now, but it’s a pretty decent one in terms of what you receive.
The bundle comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a midnight black dualsense controller, and it costs £629.99. It’s a decent offering, considering both are next-gen titles, appearing in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
This Very PS5 bundle comes with Ratchet & Clank
If you want two games with your PS5 console, then Very is also selling the PS5 disc edition console with a digital download code of Horizon Forbidden West and a physical copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £559.98. Both games make an appearance in our guide to the best PS5 games.
PS5 digital edition consoles sell out at Very, but there is one disc bundle left
Now the digital edition console bundle at Very has sold out as well, meaning there’s now only one item left on the retailer’s website, and it’s a bundle.
You can still buy the PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller for £509.98 – that’s the second cheapest bundle available, after the BT Shop.
The disc edition console has sold out at Very, but the digital edition console is still available
Aaaaand it’s gone. The standalone disc edition console has now sold out at Very, but if you’re after the cheaper digital edition console, then it is still in stock.
You can buy the digital edition standalone console for £409.99. Again, this well sell out super quickly, so we’d get a move on if we were you.
