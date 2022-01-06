PS5 restock UK – live: EE consoles are in stock now – how to get one

We’ll keep you posted if the PS5 is in stock today (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at EE. Read on for more information.

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. The month been very quiet so far, with just a few restocks at Ebuyer, AO and EE. But with the Christmas break only just behind us, we’re giving retailers the benefit of the doubt and hoping for bigger and better things as January progresses.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Show latest update 1641457608 A good morning from your resident PS5 stock trackers Welcome back to another day of PS5 stock hunting. After a very slow start to the new year, it looks like things are finally beginning to pick up again on the console front after that post-Christmas slump. The PS5 is currently in stock at EE (for pay monthly customers only) and was also in stock at AO last night. Ebuyer also dropped yesterday afternoon, so well done you, Glen Coco, you win the title of First Retailer to Restock in 2022. As usual, we’ll be here all day bringing you the stock updates and retailer tips you need to bag a console this January. Stick around! Alex Lee 6 January 2022 08:26 1641402021 Live blog signing off Looks like we’re back to normal with PS5 restocks – in that another day has gone by with no consoles to be seen. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given just how many restocks we saw around Christmas. It looks like Sony and/or the retailers had sensibly stockpiled to meet festive demand. Now we’re paying the price and anyone still looking to buy a PS5 could be in for a long wait. We’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from across the UK. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 17:00 1641398541 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 16:02 1641394941 How to buy an Xbox series X (Microsoft) The Xbox series X is just as hard to buy as the PS5. In fact, in recent weeks restocks of the Microsoft console have been even rarer. Thankfully, the IndyBest team is on hand, with a live blog bringing you all of the latest news on Xbox restocks right across the UK. If you’re in the market for an Xbox series X, head over to our live blog for your best chance of securing a console. As ever, the cheaper, smaller and less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at Game , Very , Argos and most other retailers, ready to buy right now. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 15:02 1641392901 How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers. If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 14:28 1641391401 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter (The Independent) Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter , where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 14:03 1641389421 PS5 storage expansion Finally! Sony is now letting gamers expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 ( Currys.co.uk ). “A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review . “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.” Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 13:30 1641387621 How big is the PS5? Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4. But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end. They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 13:00 1641385821 What’s the difference between the two models of PS5? Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies. The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 12:30 1641384021 Can you get a VPN on the PS5? While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content. We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information. Alistair Charlton 5 January 2022 12:00

