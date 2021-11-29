PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2021: Will there be restocks, games and accessories on sale today?

A full year after it was released, the PS5 is still tricky to find. But that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any deals and discounts to be had this Cyber Monday. Retailers keen to shift stock even more quickly than normal might well create some PS5 bundles to help draw shoppers in. While the console itself is unlikely to have its price cut, there should be deals available on PS5 games and accessories too.

The IndyBest team will be here to help unearth the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals, just for you. So bookmark this article as we’ll be ready to bring you the best discounts around as soon as the shopping bonanza arrives.

Follow live: Where to find a PS5 console in the UK today

And don’t forget, because there are often so many tech deals on Cyber Monday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated guides for deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch, which is getting impressive discounts this year following the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

So far, we’ve already seen stellar discounts on big-name tech such as iPhones, Amazon’s Echo dot and Fitbits, as well as games consoles and accessories. Gaming deals are also available from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more. Read on for everything you need to know about PS5 Cyber Monday deals.

Read more:

Will the PS5 be in stock for Cyber Monday?

This will undoubtedly be the biggest question when it comes to PS5 sales this Cyber Monday. The game console has been incredibly difficult to buy ever since it launched back in November 2020, and almost a year on it’s still tricky to buy.

Stockists including Argos, Game, PS Direct and Littlewoods all dropped PS5 stock the week before Black Friday, but they did not offer any discounts.

We don’t know for sure just yet, but can’t help but wonder if retailers will continue to struggle with PS5 stock levels right through the end of 2021 and into 2022. Low stock levels could seriously harm their ability to offer any good deals on the PS5 this Cyber Monday – and with our cynical hat on, we question why any retailer would even bother offering discounts when they know PS5 stock sells out instantly at the full retail price.

Unless the situation changes quickly, we can’t imagine there will be much PS5 stock to go around.

For more detailed analysis on PS5 stock, follow our live blog where we track stock drops as soon as they happen. We’ll be running our blog throughout Cyber Monday.

How much will the PS5 cost on Cyber Monday?

The PS5 carries a recommended retail price of £449 for the disc edition and £359 for the digital edition, which doesn’t have a disc drive. Some retailers currently offer the PS5 as part of a bundle, including accessories like the official PS5 headset or gamepad charging dock for a reduced overall price.

There is a chance that such bundles will improve for Cyber Monday, with retailers throwing in an extra controller here, or game there, to offer a good deal. But as you know by now, the PS5 is still difficult to buy, and retailers surely know their PS5 stock will sell out regardless of whether there is a price cut.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

By Black Friday 2020, the PS5 had only been on sale for a week. In normal times, a console that’s now a year old would likely be seen in some Black Friday deals. But given the PS5 is still very hard to buy, we don’t expect to see retailers offer much in the way of a discount. We hope to be proved wrong, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Looking at gaming more widely, Black Friday 2020 saw Argos reduce the Xbox one S 1TB (£249.99, Argos) from £250 to £230, while Currys applied the same discount to a Nintendo Switch lite bundle that included Minecraft and Animal Crossing.

PlayStation fans were treated to the price of a 12-month Plus membership falling from £46.86 to £37.49 (was £49.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk). While, Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 was cut from £49.99 to £24.99 at Smyths (£14.99, Smythstoys.com) and Argos reduced The Last of Us Part 2 from £49.99 to £24.99 (was £30.99, now £16.99, Argos.co.uk).

Best PS5 SSD deals

Since the console only comes with 825GB of integrated storage, installing a new SSD, or solid-state drive, is a great way to increase the storage space of your PS5. These are simple enough to install and, in the case of a 1TB or 2TB SSD, can seriously increase the storage space of your console – especially handy if you have the PS5 digital edition, which lacks a disc drive to play games without downloading them.

The 1TB version of the super-speedy Samsung 980 pro is currently reduced by 35 per cent (was £192.79, now £124.95, Amazon.co.uk) and the 2TB version is discounted too, by 37 per cent (was £369.99, now £232.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Also 1TB in size, the Western Digital black SN850 is currently reduced by 22 per cent (was £153.99, now £119.98, Amazon.co.uk).

Best PS5 headset deals

Sony’s own pulse 3D is the official PS5 wireless headset, but is currently only available at its usual retail price (£89.99, Game.co.uk).

As for headset deals, we’ve spotted 11 per cent off the Turtle Beach stealth 600 gen 2 (was £89.99, now £74, Amazon.co.uk) and a 16 per cent reduction on the Logitech G pro X wireless lightspeed headset (was £189.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk).

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games don’t get discounted all that often, especially as many of them are still so new. However, we have spotted a few offers. F1 2021 is currently reduced by 42 per cent (was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Elite Edition is down by 50 per cent (was £34.99, now £17.48, Amazon.co.uk).

Best PS5 controller deals

Sony’s official DualSense controller for PS5 has a retail price of £59.99, but sometimes certain colours are slightly cheaper. We’ve found the white version has been reduced to £54.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TV, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2021: Will there be restocks, games and accessories on sale today?