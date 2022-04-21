Provisional May election declaration times, in chronological order

Here is an updated list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on May 5 in England, Scotland and Wales.

The main list contains 200 local authorities and has been arranged chronologically.

It is followed by a separate list with details for the seven mayoral elections also taking place on May 5.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

– Local authorities(all times are for Friday May 6 except where stated)Halton 00:05Bolton 00:30Broxbourne 00:30Basildon 01:00Brentwood 01:00Exeter 01:00Hart 01:00Rushmoor 01:00Tameside 01:00Newcastle-upon-Tyne 01:30South Tyneside 01:30Tamworth 01:30Wigan 01:30Worcester 01:30Amber Valley 02:00Chorley 02:00Croydon 02:00Harlow 02:00Hartlepool 02:00North Tyneside 02:00Plymouth 02:00Redditch 02:00Rochford 02:00Sandwell 02:00Sefton 02:00Sunderland 02:00Thurrock 02:00Wirral 02:00Oldham 02:15Cumberland 02:30Fareham 02:30Ipswich 02:30Lincoln 02:30North East Lincolnshire 02:30Peterborough 02:30Preston 02:30Stevenage 02:30Eastleigh 03:00Epping Forest 03:00Hammersmith & Fulham 03:00Oxford 03:00Portsmouth 03:00Sheffield 03:00Southend-on-Sea 03:00Tandridge 03:00Waltham Forest 03:00Westminster 03:00Wolverhampton 03:00Colchester 03:30Kingston-upon-Hull 03:30Redbridge 03:30Barking & Dagenham 04:00Coventry 04:00Dudley 04:00Ealing 04:00Hillingdon 04:00Nuneaton & Bedworth 04:00Salford 04:00Sutton 04:00Bexley 04:30Hounslow 04:30Derby 05:00Havering 05:00Kensington & Chelsea 05:00Merton 05:00Southampton 05:00Southwark 05:00Richmond-upon-Thames 05:30Wandsworth 05:30Enfield 06:00Stockport 06:00Brent 06:30Barnet 07:00Barnsley 07:00Gateshead 12:30Moray 12:30Cambridge 13:00Cannock Chase 13:00Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 13:00Huntingdonshire 13:00Orkney Islands 13:00Perth & Kinross 13:00Shetland Islands 13:00Solihull 13:00Walsall 13:00Westmorland & Furness 13:00Calderdale 13:30Carmarthenshire 14:00Castle Point 14:00Cheltenham 14:00Conwy 14:00Crawley 14:00Dumfries & Galloway 14:00Dundee 14:00East Renfrewshire 14:00Elmbridge 14:00Inverclyde 14:00Maidstone 14:00Rossendale 14:00Runnymede 14:00Slough 14:00West Oxfordshire 14:00Worthing 14:00Wrexham 14:00Argyll & Bute 14:30Burnley 14:30Clackmannanshire 14:30East Lothian 14:30Fife 14:30Havant 14:30Reigate & Banstead 14:30Scottish Borders 14:30Three Rivers 14:30Woking 14:30Aberdeen 15:00Aberdeenshire 15:00Angus 15:00Blaenau Gwent 15:00Bromley 15:00Caerphilly 15:00Camden 15:00Denbighshire 15:00East Ayrshire 15:00Flintshire 15:00Hyndburn 15:00Knowsley 15:00Manchester 15:00Merthyr Tydfil 15:00Newcastle-under-Lyme 15:00North Ayrshire 15:00Reading 15:00South Ayrshire 15:00South Cambridgeshire 15:00Stirling 15:00Torfaen 15:00Trafford 15:00Welwyn Hatfield 15:00West Dunbartonshire 15:00West Lothian 15:00Ceredigion 15:30East Dunbartonshire 15:30Edinburgh 15:30Falkirk 15:30Isle of Anglesey 15:30North Lanarkshire 15:30Rochdale 15:30West Lancashire 15:30Highland 15:45Adur 16:00Birmingham 16:00Blackburn with Darwen 16:00Glasgow 16:00Haringey 16:00Hastings 16:00Midlothian 16:00Milton Keynes 16:00Mole Valley 16:00Norwich 16:00Rhondda Cynon Taf 16:00Rugby 16:00Somerset 16:00South Lanarkshire 16:00St Albans 16:00Leeds 16:30Pendle 16:30Tunbridge Wells 16:30Basingstoke & Deane 17:00Bridgend 17:00Cardiff 17:00Gosport 17:00Gwynedd 17:00Harrow 17:00North Yorkshire 17:00Powys 17:00St Helens 17:00Swansea 17:00Swindon 17:00Wakefield 17:00Watford 17:00Wokingham 17:00Pembrokeshire 17:30Renfrewshire 17:30Bradford 18:00Greenwich 18:00Islington 18:00Lambeth 18:00Lewisham 18:00Monmouthshire 18:00Neath Port Talbot 18:00Newport 18:00Winchester 18:00Kingston-upon-Thames 18:00Kirklees 18:30North Hertfordshire 18:30Hackney 19:00Newham 19:00Cherwell 19:30Vale of Glamorgan 20:00Bury 20:30Tower Hamlets Saturday May 7 17:00

– Mayors(all times are for Friday May 6)Hackney 12:00Newham 13:00Lewisham 13:00Watford 13:00South Yorkshire 16:00Tower Hamlets 17:00Croydon 22:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Provisional May election declaration times, in chronological order