Proud Boys leadership charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot plot

The former longtime leader of the Proud Boys far-right nationalist gang and four others involved with the group were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on the US Capitol last January.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other men – Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola – previously were charged with conspiring to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency when a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress during a joint session on 6 January, 2021.

The amended 10-count indictment was unsealed in US District Court on 6 June, adding a more-serious charge of sedition, alleging that the men knowingly conspired to use force to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power.

In January, one year after the attack, federal prosecutors targeted members of the far-right so-called militia group the Oath Keepers with the historically rare charge of sedition; in the following months, at least three defendants have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the US Department of Justice.

This is a developing story

