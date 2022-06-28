Proud Boys and Oath Keepers mentioned in Jan 6 planning meetings Giuliani attended, Hutchinson tells hearing

In meetings with law enforcement to prepare for January 6, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was warned of the potential threat of right-wing militia groups crashing the planned rally in Washington, according to a former White House aide.

“I recall hearing the word ‘Oath Keeper’ and hearing the word ‘Proud Boys’ closer to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally, when Mr Giuliani would be around,” Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the January 6 committee on Tuesday in pre-taped remarks.

Militia groups and white supremacists would later be among those who ransacked the Capitol building on January 6.

The mention of these right-wing groups was not the only foreboding thing ahead of the riots, Ms Hutchinson testified.

According to the former White House aide, Mr Meadows came away concerned from an early January, 2021, meeting with Mr Giuliani about what might happen on January 6.

“There’s a lot going on, Cass, but I don’t know, things might get real, real bad on January 6,” she testified.

The Independent is contacting Mr Giuliani and Mr Meadows for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

