Proud Boys and Oath Keepers mentioned in Jan 6 meetings Giuliani attended, panel hears

Posted on June 28, 2022

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were mentioned in Jan 6 planning meetings Guiliani attended, Cassidy Hutchinson attested.

In meetings with law enforcement to prepare for January 6, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was warned of the potential threat of right-wing militia groups crashing the planned rally in Washington, according to a former White House aide.

“I recall hearing the word ‘Oath Keeper’ and hearing the word ‘Proud Boys’ closer to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally, when Mr. Giuliani would be around,” Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the January 6 committee.

