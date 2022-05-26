This year’s first UK Pride event, Proud and Loud, will kick off at the Royal Albert Hall on 4 June.

The festival’s line-up includes LGBT+ icons Calum Scott, Hayley Kiyoko, Cat Burns and ariōn.

This will mark the first time the Royal Albert Hall has hosted an LGBT+ celebration event in its 150 years of history.

Raising money for Pride in London’s Unity Fund, Proud and Loud celebrate 50 years of Pride held in the UK, uniting LGBT+ stars from across the globe.

Former Brit School student Burns, 21, will join as a support act, after the success of her hit single “GO”.

Pride in London’s executive director Christopher Joell-Deshields said: “This is a massive year for the LGBT+ community and never has the time been better to ensure that every voice can be heard.”

“This 50th year will kick off with the concert at the Royal Albert Hall, we will retrace the route of the original 1972 pride March in July and celebrate even more LGBT+ talent with the final of the 10th Pride’s Got Talent.”

How to get tickets:

Tickets are on sale via The Royal Albert Hall website here .

You can more information about Pride in London, and across the UK here .

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Proud and Loud: How to get tickets to see Calum Scott, Hayley Kiyoko and Cat Burns