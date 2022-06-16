Protests turn violent in India over US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Protests broke out in parts India, on Thursday (16 June) over the government’s announcement of US-style plans to overhaul the military recruitment process.

Under the short-term recruitment plans, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women in the age group 17.5-21 but only for four years.

After four years, 75 percent of the recruits will be required to retire. They will not receive any pension benefits.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the plans would “strengthen” India.

