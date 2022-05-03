Protestors chant outside Supreme Court after leak indicates court will overturn Roe vs Wade

Pro- and anti-abortion activists gathered outside the United States Supreme Court on Monday (2 May) after a leaked report indicated that the court would overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade case law.

Barricades were set up and police officers were deployed outside the court in anticipation of the protests, which began in the evening.

The draft opinion was leaked by POLITICO. It suggested that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs Wade, the landmark decision that legalised abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy.

