Protesters unleash anger at Democrats for inaction over Roe v Wade: ‘My rights are not a fundraising point’

Angry protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Roe v Wade have also turned their ire on Democrats and attacked the party for being quick to call for donations after the ruling while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.

Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.

One woman protester, whose identity could not be verified immediately, told MSNBC that her rights as a woman “should not be a fundraising point for the Democrats” and attacked Joe Biden’s campaign messaging.

She claimed to have received a text message stating it was her “responsibility to then rush $15 to the Democratic national party”.

“And I thought that was absolutely outrageous because my rights should not be a fundraising point for them or a campaigning point,” she told the interviewer.

“They have had multiple opportunities to codify Roe into law over the past 20, 30, 40, 50 years and they haven’t done it. And if they’re gonna keep campaigning on this point, they should actually do something about it.”

Joe Biden had said after the Supreme Court decision: ​​“This fall, Roe is on the ballot.”

Several social media users have also vented their anger, issued scathing attacks and called out Democrat leaders, including ex-president Barack Obama and House speaker Nancy Pelosi after they both issued statements on the ruling.

Some users also attacked Ms Pelosi for endorsing anti-abortion and pro-gun Democrat Henry Cuellar.

Others cited historic precedent of presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, ignoring the Supreme Court on matters that created a partisan divide and suggested the Democratic leadership should take a similar approach.

Progressives within the Democratic party, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have also tweeted about how Democrats can “do more”.

Experts have weighed in over how the ruling might impact voter turnout and the Democratic party in the fall this year.

Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democrat strategist, was quoted as saying by The Guardian that “in states that Democrats do well generally, this will motivate turnout [of voters in the fall]. In states where they do not do well, it will also motivate turnout – but not for the Democrats.”

He added: “The issue is purple states, like Michigan, Georgia and Nevada, where you have equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans.”

On Friday, Democrat Elizabeth Warren told media that she was “spitting mad” over the Supreme Court overturning Roe and insisted that the ruling was not what the US wants.

