Protesters pulled away by police after interrupting Trooping the Colour march

Posted on June 2, 2022 0

Protesters were pulled from the Mall after attempting to interrupt the Trooping the Colour parade.

Two demonstrators, from Animal Rebellion, jumped in front of the marching band as it made its way down the road before officers rushed in to haul them away.

One of the protesters was wearing an inflatable crown, while the other appeared to hold up a sign.

Police could later be seen restraining the pair at the side of the Mall as members of the crowd booed them.

