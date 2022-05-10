Protesters march to home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after leak of his anti-abortion draft opinion

Protesters marched to the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after the leak of his anti-abortion draft opinion.

The demonstrators then held a candlelight vigil outside the residence. About 100 protesters attended the demonstration in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday evening.

Tension is rising over the court’s stance on the 1973 landmark decision, Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion across the US – a right activists worry is in jeopardy.

The leaked draft opinion written by Justice Alito outlining his case for overturning Roe v Wade revealed that there’s a majority on the court for such a move.

Justice Alito is the third justice to face demonstrations at his home after the breach of the court’s confidentiality.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts also found groups of protesters outside their private residences, prompting criticism from conservatives arguing that the pro-choice activists had gone too far in pressuring the justices at their homes.

It remains unclear if Justice Alito was at home during the Monday night protest. Demonstrators held signs with messages such as “Repro Freedom for All” and lit candles on the driveway. They chanted slogans, including “Our body, our rights, our right to decide!” and “Abort the court!”

More follows…

