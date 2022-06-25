Protesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion ruling

Protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London to send a “message of solidarity” to American women after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

The ruling means millions across the US no longer have a constitutional right to abortion, with a number of states moving quickly to ban the practice.

“I just feel so angry for women everywhere that we could regress,” one demonstrator said.

“We’re in London so there is not a lot we can do, but being here outside the American embassy sends a message of solidarity,” another added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.