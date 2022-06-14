Protesters gather outside Windsor Castle as Sir Tony Blair receives knighthood

Stop the War protesters gathered outside Windsor Castle as Tony Blair joins the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry at the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel.

His knighthood led to protesters calling the former prime minister “war criminal” and holding placards with “Bliar” written on it due to his position on the Iraq war.

In March, Tony Blair has admitted he “may have been wrong” about the decision to invade Iraq and Afghanistan, but insisted he thought it was “the right thing” to do.

