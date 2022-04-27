The Queen has been urged to apologise by Caribbean protesters seeking reparations after the Earl and Countess of Wessex received a mixed reception during their visit to Saint Lucia.

Edward and Sophie originally received a warm welcome to the island during a walkabout in the town of Soufriere, but were soon met by a group of around 10 protesters before a trip to a cocoa plantation.

One protester, who would not provide his name, told the PA news agency: “We want reparations now. The Queen of England needs to apologise for slavery.”

A small protest was staged outside the Fond Doux Cocoa Plantation in Saint Lucia during the visit by the Earl and the Countess of Wessex (Josh Payne/PA)

Another smiled and said: “London Bridge is falling down.”

The group of demonstrators displayed banners reading “repatriation with reparations” and “Queen say sorry” while playing drums and chanting.

The protests follow similar demonstrations in St Vincent and the Grenadines, where some held signs saying “compensation now” and “Britain your debt is outstanding”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Protesters demand apology from Queen in demo as Wessexes visit Saint Lucia