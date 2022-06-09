Police took a protester into custody after she shouted through a megaphone at Joe Biden‘s motorcade as it drove through Los Angeles on Wednesday (8 June).
This video shows a woman walking into the street and shouting at the motorcade before being tackled to the ground by a police officer.
In a statement the US Secret Service said that an adult female was removed from a restricted roadway and placed into custody with no impact to the motorcade.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Protester tackled and restrained by police after shouting at Biden motorcade