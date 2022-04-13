Protester plays I Fought the Law outside Downing Street after Boris Johnson Partygate fine

A protester blasted hits by The Clash and the Beastie Boys outside Downing Street after prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Steve Bray, an activist known for his protests against Brexit in College Green, played The Clash’s “I Fought The Law” and Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” on a speaker outside the government headquarters.

The Clash’s track was audible during the BBC’s 10 O’Clock News on Monday evening (12 April).

