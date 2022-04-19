Prosecutors have moved to dismiss the murder charges against Barry Morphew as investigators believe they are close to finding the body of his missing wife Suzanne.

Mother-of-two Suzanne vanished without a trace on Mother’s Day 2020 after she reportedly left the home she shared with her husband in Chaffee County, Colorado, to go on a bike ride.

The 49-year-old has never been seen or heard from since.

She is presumed dead but her body has never been found.

Mr Morphew, her husband and the father of her two daughters, was arrested and charged with her murder in May 2021 – one year on from his wife’s disappearance.

Source Link Prosecutor to dismiss murder charges against Barry Morphew as search closes in on missing wife Suzanne’s body