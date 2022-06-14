Prophet Row: Swara Bhasker Lashes Out At Gautam Gambhir Post Latter's 'Secular Liberals' Comment

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comment on Prophet Muhammad continues to make headlines as many states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and others witnessed protests. And with things getting more intense with gulf countries condemning the suspended BJP spokesperson’s remarks, actress Swara Bhasker has joined the conversation by reacting to former cricketer Gautam Gambir’s ‘secular liberals’ comment.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress wrote, “Inko bulldozers ki aawaaz nahi sunaai pad rahi lekin,” pointing out at the violent protests in UP while reacting to Gambir’s remark. Well, that wasn’t all as Bhasker penned another message highlighting the current situation in the country and wrote, “Living in India these days is to exist in a constant state of helpless rage.”

“Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance,” Gambhir had posted a message on social media on Sunday.

Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2022

While many B-town celebrities like Naseeruddin Shah, Vivek Agnihotri, and others have reacted to the ongoing row, actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. “Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself. This is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting,” the ‘Manikarnika’ actress wrote on social media.

