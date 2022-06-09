Prophet Row: Naseeruddin Shah On The Silence Of Three Khans; 'Don't Know How They Explain It To Their Conscience'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah got candid about the ongoing political upheaval over the BJP leader’s remarks about Prophet Mohammed. Shah opened up about the film industry’s silence over the issue, in particular, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In an interview with NDTV, the actor said that these big actors ‘had too much to lose’ and therefore couldn’t speak about the topic. He also spoke about the ‘witch-hunt’ of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

When asked about the silence of the film industry and the three Khans, over the Prophet Mohammed row, Shah said, “I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”

He further cited Aaryan Khan’s case as an example and said, “What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything.”

When asked about Akshay Kumar’s recent interaction with BJP leaders for his movie Samrat Prithviraj and Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster film The Kashmir Files, Shah said, “they just want to be on the winning side.”

Currently, more than 15 countries have sent official messages to India and condemned a BJP leader’s derogatory remarks made over Prophet Mohammed. BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, made the remark in a televised debate last month, Naveen Jindal, who was media head of BJP’s Delhi unit, had also posted an instigating tweet about the same. Following the international backlash, both the leaders were suspended from the party.

