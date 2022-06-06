Prophet Muhammad comments by India ruling party officials spark Gulf backlash

Derogatory statements against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad from top officials of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have sparked a diplomatic row between India and countries in the Middle East.

At least five Arab nations, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, have lodged official protests against India for the comments made by two prominent spokespeople of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

One, Nupur Sharma, made remarks about the Prophet and his wife while appearing on a show on Indian right-wing news channel Times Now, which regularly hosts debates on inflammatory topics, last week.

The video was first flagged by Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, on his Twitter account.

When the video began circulating online, BJP Delhi’s media chief Naveen Jindal posted a controversial tweet about the Prophet, which he later deleted.

While the issue stirred anger in India as well after many users pointed out increasing attacks and derogatory comments – many of which have been at the centre of deadly clashes in the past – against Islam in India by BJP’s members, there was no action from the federal government until the matter caught international attention.

On Sunday, Qatar and Kuwait summoned Indian envoys to protest against the statements made by the BJP’s spokespeople. Sheikh Al Khalili, the Grand Mufti (head priest) of Oman, tweeted that such comments amount to “war against every Muslim”.

“The insolent and obscene rudeness of the official spokesman for the ruling extremist party in India against the Messenger of Islam, peace be upon him, and his pure wife, Mother of the Believers Aisha, may God be pleased with her, is a war against every Muslim in the east and west of the earth, and it is a matter that calls for all Muslims to rise as one,” the Grand Mufti tweeted.

Soon after, Saudi Arabia and Iran also lodged complaints with India, and the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said the remarks came in a “context of intensifying hatred and abuse toward Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims”.

On Monday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry summoned India’s envoy to the country and conveyed Islamabad’s “strong condemnation” a day after prime minister Shahbaz Sharif said the comments were “hurtful” and that “India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims”.

A press release from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the Indian ambassador was told “these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.”

Afghanistan said the Indian government should not allow “such fanatics to insult… Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims”.

New Delhi has made no comment so far over protests lodged by Muslim nations, but India’s foreign ministry rejected the OIC’s comments on Monday as “unwarranted” and “narrow-minded”.

On Sunday, India’s embassies in Qatar and Doha released a statement saying the views expressed against the Prophet and Islam were not that of the Indian government but made by “fringe elements”.

The condemnation has led to the BJP suspending the spokespeople from their position as a means to defuse the row that is now threatening India’s foreign relations.

The Hindu-majoritarian party said that it respected all religions.

“You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10(a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” said Om Pathak, member secretary of the BJP’s central disciplinary committee, in a letter to Ms Sharma.

“I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments, if any, with immediate effect.”

Ms Sharma, who had initially filed a complaint against Mr Zubair for calling her a “hate monger”, later issued an apology on her statement.

But she said her comments came in “response” to the “mocking” of Hindu deity Shiva during debates over the contentious issue of the Gyanwapi Masjid – a 17th-century mosque Hindu nationalist organisations claim was built after detroying a Shiva temple.

The comments from Ms Sharma and Mr Jindal were the latest in the series of several inflammatory remarks made by the BJP’s politicians, including elected members of the parliament, that have targeted Muslim minorities in the country in recent years.

In the past, BJP members have been accused of sloganeering that amounted to calls for genocide as well.

According to Harsh V Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, the reason the BJP was so quick in taking action this time was due to the importance of the Gulf region for Modi’s foreign policy.

“India’s relations with the Arab world, in particular, have been very, very strong in recent times. And Modi government has really invested a lot in the Gulf,” said Mr Pant.

“One of the biggest success stories of Modi’s foreign policy has been how they have been able to transform India’s ties with Gulf states.”

Mr Pant said the incident may have put India under some pressure in the short term but will not dent the country’s relationships in the longer run.

“I am not very pessimistic that this is going to last for a very long time,” he said. “Certainly at the moment there is concern and anger but given the strategic relations between the two geographies, my own sense is that this is perhaps a setback, but a temporary one.”

The calls for action from Gulf nations also resulted in a boycott of Indian products by several stores. Mr Zubair on Monday posted that “stores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain” were removing Indian products as a retaliation to the statements against the Prophet.

Several members of the opposition parties also called the BJP out for its lack of action last week and demanded further legal action against the spokespeople for instigating communal tensions.

Shiv Sena lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: “For their domestic audience to be fed with hate, they put at risk thousands of Indians working in Middle East countries, damage long standing relationships India has had, and destroy Indian businesses.”

Over the years, Indian Muslims have been often targeted for everything from their food and clothing style to inter-religious marriages. Watchdog groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have warned that attacks could escalate.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said India was seeing “rising attacks on people and places of worship”, eliciting a response from New Delhi which dubbed the comments “ill-informed”.

