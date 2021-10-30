Prop Gun Mishap Kills Cinematographer On Alec Baldwin's Film Set, Director Injured

With the world of entertainment returning to normalcy as cinema halls re-opening across the globe, American actor Alec Baldwin and his upcoming movie, Rust, seem to have run into trouble with the death of the cinematographer on the film’s set. Reports suggest that Baldwin and the crew were shooting in New Mexico for the upcoming project when the incident took place. The 63-year-old actor fired a prop gun on the movie’s set, which (accidentally) ended up wounding director Joel Souza while harming Hutchins fatally. Hours after the news had broken, a Deadline report confirmed that Baldwin had discharged the prop gun that ended up killing the Rust cinematographer.

While no charges have been filed yet, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department had questioned Alec Baldwin before releasing him. Furthermore, it also stated that the investigations are still active, more witnesses are being questioned currently. Despite being airlifted to the nearest medical facility, cinematographer Hutchins (42) was declared dead medical personnel, while director Souza (48) continues to undergo treatment for the wounds he suffered on the movie’s set.

Another Deadline report featured a statement from the production team that confirmed the incident. “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority,” the statement read. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin, who is known for essaying iconic roles in popular movies, deleted the set photo he shared on social media a few hours before the terrible accident.

The plot of the movie is said to revolve around an infamous Western outlaw, Harland Rust, and the equation he shares with his estranged 13-year-old grandson. Set in 1880s Kansas, the Joel Souza directorial features Baldwin, Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles in pivotal roles.

Cover Image: Shutterstock

Source Link : Prop Gun Mishap Kills Cinematographer On Alec Baldwin's Film Set, Director Injured