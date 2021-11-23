'Promise, Was Not Even Remotely Serious': Ryan Reynolds Issues Clarification On His James Bond Casting Comment

With Daniel Craig bidding farewell to one of his most-coveted on-screen characters, James Bond with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘No Time To Die’, speculations involving many names replacing the English actor have already gained momentum on the internet. And actor Ryan Reynolds’ comment on his casting as the new James Bond created quite a stir on the internet. While the Canadian actor expressed his desire to play the popular 007 spy character during an interview last week, it instantly turned into a trending topic of discussion on social media. In an interview with The Times, Reynolds was quoted saying, “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.”

While the ‘Deadpool’ stars’ comment rattled the microblogging site, Reynolds took to social media to clarify his stance on his casting comment. “I promise you I was not even remotely serious here,” Reynolds tweeted while admitting that he was just kidding during the interview. But fans of the 45-year-old actor expressed their desire to see him as the next 007 on the silver screen. Check out some of their comments here:

Reynolds, who has featured in iconic superhero movies like ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Green Lantern’, recently teamed up with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot for Netflix’s action-comedy movie ‘Red Notice’. While the movie continues to entertain the audience and shatter records, Johnson took to social media to share the news with all his fans.

Meanwhile, in an interview last month, Reynolds had shared his future career plans and announced that he will be taking a hiatus from acting after wrapping his next project ‘Spirited’, to spend more quality time with his family.

