Professional golfer shares ingenious use for plane sick bag

Struggling to find entertainment on your no-frills flight? The humble airline sick bag could be your ticket to the movies

As more budget flights launch and little luxuries such as seatback entertainment become a rarer sight, travellers are having to get creative with their inflight entertainment.

Most of us end up propping up smartphones or tablets on our tray table for a DIY movie experience in the sky, but a pro athlete might just have the best travel hack for watching in comfort.

US golfer Tyler McCumber told Golf.com, “A lot of the planes that they’re flying right now, they haven’t had screens.

“So when your tray goes up, there’s a little notch. So what I do is I take my phone, and I take my case off.

“I take the throw-up bag, and you put it in your phone case, and put your case back on.

“So you can hold your phone up, essentially, and then you put the bag [in between the notch and the tray.] That’s how you watch TV.”

TikTok has also stumbled across this ingenious use of the humble paper bag.

User Stephen Edwards posted a video of the same sick-bag travel hack, captioning it, “Life changer”.

TikTok is a honeypot of sneaky tips and hacks, especially for budget travellers looking to get away on a shoestring.

From cramming more hand luggage in via a carry-on pillow to couples getting a whole row to themselves and blagging a free tour of Venice’s canals, it could save you some serious holiday cash.

Meanwhile, last year one keen flyer made the headlines for his collection of more than 3,000 airline sick bags, which he began collecting in 1981.

IT consultant Steve Silberberg told Metro.co.uk that his favourite “barf bag” came from a NASA space shuttle.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Professional golfer shares ingenious use for plane sick bag