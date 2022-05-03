Professional golfer Lydia Ko talks about competing with her period during game

New Zealand professional golfer Lydia Ko has been praised for talking about on-course treatment she received for her period at an LPGA event in California.

In an interview with Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz, Ko said she received treatment as her back gets “really tight” and “twisted” while she is on her period.

When Foltz could only respond to Ko’s candor with “thanks,” the golfer laughed it off.

“I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is,” Ko said.

