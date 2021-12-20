Procter & Gamble recalls dozens of dry shampoo and conditioner products

Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble has announced a voluntary recall of dozens of dry shampoo and conditioner products.

The brands affected include: Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless, the company said in a press release on Friday, adding that the products were part of a voluntary recall because of the detection of benzene, a potential carcinogen.

However, the risk appears to be low. “Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” the company said.

The company identified the specific products that were impacted:

