Pro-Trump Capitol rioter who assaulted police and threatened Democrat is jailed for nearly four years

A Trump supporting gym owner and former MMA fighter has been jailed for punching a police officer during the US Capitol riot.

Scott Fairlamb received 41 months in prison and became the first rioter to be sentenced for attacking a law enforcement officer during the 6 January violence.

Fairlamb, who is from New Jersey, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding at a hearing in August.

“I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse,” Fairlamb told a judge, before adding, “I just hope you show some mercy on me sir.”

Previous defendants in Capitol riot cases have been sentenced for non-violent crimes.

The riot took place following Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally as his supporters tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s lawful election victory.

Judge Royce Lamberth told 44-year-old Fairlamb he made the right decision to accept a plea agreement.

“Had you gone to trial, I don’t think there’s any jury that could have acquitted you,” said the judge.

And the judge warned that any defendants taking it to trial are “going to get a lot more” prison time when sentenced.

“The way you hit (the police officer) in the face like that, you’re fortunate he wasn’t injured,” Judge Lamberth said.

Bodycam video footage shows Fairlamb following and shouting at police officers outside the Capitol on 6 January.

He was shown shouting at the officers “you have no idea what the f*** you’re doping”, before shoving and punching one officer in the head.

Prosecutors stated that Fairlamb had posed for a picture with an “Area Closed” sign outside the capitol, and had messaged a friend, saying that he would “go again.”

And four days after the riot prosecutors say he tagged Democratic lawmaker Cori Bush, in an Instagram post and wrote that he “shoulda lit your ass up.”

The post also included screenshots of racist and sexist threats against the congresswoman from Missouri.

Fairlamb also received 36 months of supervised release after he finishes his prison sentence.

Source Link Pro-Trump Capitol rioter who assaulted police and threatened Democrat is jailed for nearly four years