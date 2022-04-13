Pro-Russian flags and ‘Z’ symbols spotted on cars driving in Ireland

The Ukrainian embassy in Ireland reacted with disgust after a car convoy featuring pro-Russian flags and “Z” symbols passed through Dublin.

Footage shows the vehicles lined up, most draped in the flags of Vladimir Putin‘s nation, while one also has Ireland flags attached.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that these Russians living in Ireland demonstrate their complete disrespect for their country of residence the Irish people who stand against Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the embassy wrote.

“Russia’s ‘Z’, the symbol of killings & atrocities, must be prohibited by law in every democratic state.”

